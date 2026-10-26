Acelot to Present on TDP-43 Targeting in ALS at 2026 NEALS Meeting

– Mark Forman, MD, PhD, Acelot CMO & CDO, will give and oral presentation detailing preclinical evaluation of TDP-43-targeting compounds –

– Katie Planey, PhD, MBA, Acelot CEO, will participate in an industry roundtable discussing TDP-43-relevant therapeutic targets –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acelot, a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies for challenging targets in diseases with high unmet need, today announced that Acelot CMO & CDO Mark Forman, MD, PhD, will present preclinical data from the company’s TDP-43 program at the upcoming 2026 Annual Network of Excellence for ALS (NEALS) meeting, taking place October 27-30 in Clearwater, FL and virtually. Additionally, Acelot CEO Katie Planey, PhD, MBA, will participate in an industry roundtable discussing the advancement of TDP-43-relevant therapeutic targets.

Details of Acelot’s participation include:

Oral Presentation

Title: A first-in-class oral small molecule for sporadic ALS targets both gain- and loss-of-function TDP-43 pathology, extends survival and decreases NfL in ALS mouse models

Date and Time: Friday, October 30th, 11:40 AM ET

Presenter: Mark Forman, MD, PhD, Acelot Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer

Panel Discussion

Title: Advancing TDP-43-Relevant Therapeutic Targets

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 28th, 3:30 PM ET

Panelist: Katie Planey, PhD, MBA, Acelot Chief Executive Officer

About Acelot

Acelot is dedicated to developing therapies for diseases with high unmet need by pursuing structurally challenging targets. The company leverages its proprietary RESOLUTE AI computational chemistry platform that combines physics-based and AI models in a scalable platform to design small molecules against challenging targets such as protein-protein interactions, cryptic pockets and allosteric sites. Acelot's lead program targets aggregated TDP-43 for the treatment of sporadic ALS. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco. To learn more about Acelot, please visit www.acelot.com.

Media Contact:

Wendy Ryan

Ten Bridge Communications

TBCAcelot@tenbridgecommunications.com