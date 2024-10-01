Access Vascular Highlights New Midline Catheter Data at AVA 2024

Data Presented at the AVA Annual Scientific Meeting Shows Significantly Lower Complication and Failure Rates with Access Vascular’s HydroMID® Midline Catheter

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Vascular, Inc. (AVI), a leader in tackling critical vascular access challenges with its advanced hydrophilic biomaterial technology, today announced findings from a proactive device evaluation showing a significant reduction in complications with a midline catheter made with its MIMIX™ hydrophilic biomaterial (HBM), compared with a conventional coated catheter.





The evaluation, results of which were shared Sept. 30 at the annual scientific meeting of the Assn. for Vascular Access, compared AVI’s HydroMID® device with a polyurethane catheter coated with chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG).

The HydroMID catheter showed a much lower rate of complications (5 percent compared with 25 percent for the CHG catheter), despite longer average dwell times (10.5 days, compared with 8.9 days), and a 95 percent rate of completion of therapy, compared with less than 80 percent for the control device.

“Our study was prompted by our growing concerns about high failure and complication rates associated with midline catheters,” said Stevie Gore, RN, VA-BC, of Montana’s Benefis Health System, who participated in the study. “Since switching over to the HydroMID catheter, our patients have benefited from significantly lower rates of pain and swelling, leakage, superficial vein thrombosis, dislodgement, occlusion, infiltration, and fracture.”

Other studies have shown that AVI’s FDA-cleared devices, crafted from a unique biomaterial that emulates the natural chemistry of the human body, demonstrated a sixfold reduction in complications compared to standard catheters, while in vitro data showed a 99.99% reduction in bacterial adhesion.1,2

About Access Vascular

Access Vascular was founded to address the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Taking a foundationally different approach to thrombus reduction, the company manufactures intravenous catheters from a hydrophilic material. Engineered to mimic the body’s natural chemistry, Access Vascular’s MIMIX®-based catheters are designed to evade the foreign body response and complications that come with it. Our award-winning, FDA-cleared products are HydroPICC® and HydroMID®. For more information, please visit our website, and follow us on LinkedIn.

