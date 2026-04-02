Accent Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Lead Clinical Program, ATX-295, at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Findings reinforce the multi-tumor potential of KIF18A inhibitor, ATX-295, in high-grade serous ovarian, squamous non-small cell lung, and triple-negative breast cancer models

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accent Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel small molecule precision cancer therapies, today announced that it will present data supporting its potentially best-in-class KIF18A inhibitor, ATX-295, in a poster presentation at the 2026 AACR Annual Meeting taking place April 17-22 in San Diego, California.

The poster presentation will feature robust in vitro and in vivo data demonstrating ATX-295's anti-tumor activity in models of high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC), squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC), and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Accent's lead program, ATX-295, is designed to target cancer vulnerabilities derived from genomic and chromosomal instability. These aggressive tumor types share a high prevalence of such instability, representing a large patient population and strong rationale for KIF18A inhibition.

By selectively targeting this dependency, ATX-295 drives rapid cell death in cancer cells burdened with genomic and chromosomal abnormalities, while leaving healthy cells unaffected. The program is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 open-label study enrolling patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

"Patients with aggressive, chromosomally instable tumors like squamous non-small cell lung, high-grade serous ovarian, and triple-negative breast cancer face limited durable treatment options and a high risk of disease progression," said Serena Silver, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Accent Therapeutics. "We are particularly encouraged by these new preclinical findings, which demonstrate compelling activity in squamous lung models. We believe this dataset further supports the potential of our program to address a significant unmet need and reinforces our commitment to advancing innovative therapies for patients who urgently require better options."

Presentation details are as follows:

Poster Title: Robust anti-tumor activity of the novel KIF18A inhibitor, ATX-295, in preclinical models of chromosomally instable tumors

Robust anti-tumor activity of the novel KIF18A inhibitor, ATX-295, in preclinical models of chromosomally instable tumors Abstract Number : 6641

: 6641 Session Title : Multi-Axis Antineopastic Agents

: Multi-Axis Antineopastic Agents Session Date and Time : Tuesday, April 21, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT

: Tuesday, April 21, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT Location: Poster Section 14

Poster Section 14 Poster Board Number : 2

: 2 Presenter: Laura Ghisolfi, Ph.D.

About ATX-295



Accent's lead program, ATX-295, is a potential best-in-class inhibitor for KIF18A, a mitotic kinesin motor protein critical for cell division in select tumors with chromosomal instability. KIF18A inhibitor treatment results in rapid cell death for cancers with an abnormal number of chromosomes (aneuploid) in vitro and in vivo, while cells with normal numbers of chromosomes (euploid) are unaffected. ATX-295 may address a large patient population across several cancer indications, including ovarian and squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Accent retains full worldwide rights to the KIF18A program, currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study (NCT06799065) enrolling patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including high-grade serous ovarian cancer and squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

About Accent Therapeutics



Accent Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel small molecule precision cancer therapies. Accent is leveraging its industry-leading expertise to prosecute novel tumor vulnerabilities in cancers with high genomic and chromosomal instability. Accent's innovative therapies are designed for high-impact oncology targets with the potential to benefit large patient populations with significant unmet need. The company's lead program — ATX-295, targeting KIF18A — is currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 clinical studies. For more information on Accent's mission to translate extraordinary science into life-changing therapeutics for patients living with cancer, visit www.accenttx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact



Amanda Sellers, Deerfield Group



amanda.sellers@deerfieldgroup.com

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SOURCE Accent Therapeutics