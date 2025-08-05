SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

August 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of Acadia’s fireside chat will be accessible on the company’s website, Acadia.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following the presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neurological and rare diseases to elevate life. Since our founding we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only FDA-approved drug to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and the first and only approved drug in the United States and Canada for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and multiple other programs targeting neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. For more information, visit us at Acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Al Kildani
(858) 261-2872
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jessica Tieszen
(858) 261-2950
ir@acadia-pharm.com

