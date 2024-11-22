SUBSCRIBE
Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming December 2024 Investor Conferences

November 22, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate at two upcoming investor conferences:


Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time in Miami, FL

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time in Coral Gables, FL

Live webcasts of each fireside chat will be accessible on the company’s website, Acadia.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following each presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. Since our founding we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only FDA-approved drug to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and the first and only approved drug in the United States and Canada for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and multiple other programs targeting neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at Acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Al Kildani
(858) 261-2872
ir@acadia-pharm.com

