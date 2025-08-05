Acadia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Scott Cenci as Chief Information and Data Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the appointment of Scott Cenci as Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Data Officer. In this role, Scott will lead Acadia’s digital transformation including technology, data and AI strategy and will serve as a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, reporting to Catherine Owen Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Acadia,” said Catherine Owen Adams. “Scott’s extensive leadership in digital transformation, AI-driven innovation, and global IT operations across leading biopharmaceutical companies makes him an ideal fit for our organization. His proven ability to scale digital capabilities and drive business value will be instrumental as we continue to grow and evolve.”

Scott brings over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, having held senior leadership roles at Genmab, Biogen, Zoetis, and Pfizer. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Information Technology and Digital at Genmab, where he transformed the IT function into a full-scale digital organization, supporting the company’s growth from 500 to 2,700 employees and from $750 million to over $3 billion in revenue.

Throughout his career, Scott has led enterprise-wide digital and AI initiatives, implemented global ERP and cloud platforms, and driven operational efficiencies through agile methodologies and data analytics. He has also played key roles in major corporate transformations, including IPOs, spin-offs, and M&A integrations.

“I am honored to join Acadia at such a pivotal time,” said Scott Cenci. “The opportunity to contribute to a company that is deeply committed to investing in data, technology, and AI to accelerate innovation and improved patient care is incredibly exciting. I look forward to partnering with the team to advance Acadia’s digital capabilities and support its mission to bring new therapies to patients.”

Scott holds an MBA in Management Information Systems from Seton Hall University and a BS in Computer Science and a minor in Mathematics from The College of New Jersey. He has served as an advisor to professional organizations and is an active member of the Osage Venture Partners Technology Advisory Board. Additionally, Scott has served as a speaker on topics such as Generative AI and digital transformation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neurological and rare diseases to elevate life. Since our founding we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only FDA-approved drug to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and the first and only approved drug in the United States and Canada for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and multiple other programs targeting neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. For more information, visit us at Acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

