ABRYSVO™: Pfizer Canada’s Newly Publicly Funded Vaccine a Step Towards National RSV Prevention in Older Adults

KIRKLAND, QC, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Pfizer Canada ULC announced that ABRYSVO™ has been selected as the publicly-funded vaccine for the prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in older adults in Canada for 2024-2025. ABRYSVO™ is approved by Health Canada for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in adults 60 years of age and older.i ABRYSVO™ is also the only RSV vaccine authorized for the prevention of RSV in infants via immunization of pregnant individuals.ii RSV is a contagious respiratory virus that disproportionately impacts older adults, especially those who have underlying medical conditions, weakened immune systems or those living in long-term care.iii

As part of their commitment to protecting the health of older adults in Canada, several provinces and territories are introducing ABRYSVO™ to their publicly funded immunization programs, granting access to ABRYSVO™ free of charge for those who are eligible. Pfizer Canada commends the provinces and territories for their responsiveness to fill an unmet medical need within months following the approval of ABRYSVO™ by Health Canada.

The decision comes after a strong recommendation was issued by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) in July 2024. NACI recommends RSV immunization programs for adults 75 years of age and older, particularly for those who are at increased risk of severe RSV disease or adults 60 years of age and older who are residents of nursing homes and other chronic care facilities.iv Those who fall into these groups are encouraged to check their province’s publicly funded immunization schedules for eligibility criteria specifics.

“Older adults are among the most vulnerable to contracting RSV and experiencing serious complications that diminish function and quality of life. Vaccination is a key prevention strategy to protect against RSV and reduce the incidence and impact of this disease in older people,” said Ms. Katrina Bouzanis, Director of Policy, Advocacy and Innovation at the International Federation on Ageing (IFA). “The IFA hopes that all Canadian provinces and territories will support access to RSV vaccination by adding it to their public health coverage programs.”

While RSV usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, pre-existing medical conditions that commonly impact older adults, such as chronic heart disease and diabetes, can increase the risk of severe RSV. Older adults are also more susceptible to lower respiratory tract infection complications from RSV, such as pneumonia.v, vi

“Vaccination is one of the most effective tools to help protect against vaccine-preventable diseases such as RSVvii,” said Dr. Vivien Brown, a Toronto-based Family Physician. “Having Canadian health authorities step in to address the burden of preventable RSV-related hospitalizations is a notable way to support not only the health of high-risk individuals, but also the state of Canada’s healthcare system.”

In Canada, older adults have the highest mortality rate attributed to RSV infections, representing over 80 per cent of deaths caused by the disease each year.viii, ix RSV-related hospitalization is also the highest among older adults with those who live in long-term care having longer hospital stays than the general population due to RSV.x, xi

“The NACI recommendation acknowledges how RSV immunization with ABRYSVO™ can help ease the impact of RSV among older adults and Canada’s healthcare system,” said Pfizer Canada’s Access & Value Vice President, Karine Grand‘Maison “Pfizer Canada is committed to supporting the health of Canadian families by ensuring access to vaccines; by proactively protecting the health of older adults, we are supporting the health of every community.”

About ABRYSVO™

ABRYSVO™ was approved in December 2023 by Health Canada for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease and severe lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV. The vaccine is indicated for active immunization of individuals 60 years of age and older. ABRYSVO™ is the only RSV vaccine authorized in Canada for active immunization of pregnant individuals from 32 through 36 weeks gestational age for the prevention of lower respiratory disease in infants from birth through six months of age.xii

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies. At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that help extend and improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

SOURCE Pfizer Canada