Abpro and Celltrion to Present Preclinical Data for CT-P72/ABP-102 at SITC 2025, Highlighting a Next-Generation HER2×CD3 T-Cell Engager

CT-P72/ABP-102 poster selected as one of the Top 150 abstracts out of more than 1,300 submissions at SITC 2025

CT-P72/ABP-102 demonstrates potent and selective anti-tumor activity in HER2-high models, including Enhertu-resistant tumors

Dual-affinity engineering reduces on-target, off-tumor activity and supports a favorable preclinical safety profile

Data supports advancement toward clinical development in HER2-positive cancers

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abpro Corporation (Nasdaq: ABP) (“Abpro”) and Celltrion, Inc. (“Celltrion”) today announced that they will present new preclinical data for CT-P72/ABP-102, a tetravalent bispecific antibody targeting HER2 and CD3, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 Annual Meeting, being held November 6–10, 2025, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Following a prior oral presentation at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) New Drugs on the Horizon Session earlier this year, these additional preclinical results will be featured at SITC 2025, highlighting the growing body of evidence supporting CT-P72/ABP-102’s advancement toward first-in-human studies.

Importantly, the CT-P72/ABP-102 poster has been selected as one of the Top 150 abstracts out of more than 1,300 submissions at SITC 2025. The Top 150 badge can be viewed directly on the abstract when searched on the SITC website via this link.

The poster, titled “CT-P72/ABP-102: A dual affinity engineered HER2/CD3 tetravalent bispecific antibody with potential to overcome therapeutic barriers in HER2 high tumors with distinct potency, safety, and selectivity,” will be presented by Hyunkyu Choi, Assistant Manager, New Biological Drug Team, Celltrion, Inc.

Session: Poster Hall

Poster Hall Category: Immuno-Conjugates and Chimeric Molecules

Immuno-Conjugates and Chimeric Molecules Date & Time: Friday, November 7, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 6:35 p.m. (ET)

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Prince George’s ABC Ballroom

Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Prince George’s ABC Ballroom Abstract Type: Regular Abstract



“We are highly encouraged by the preclinical data emerging from our collaboration with Celltrion,” said Miles Suk, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of Abpro. “CT-P72/ABP-102 has shown highly selective binding and compelling anti-tumor activity across HER2-high models, including Enhertu-resistant settings, while maintaining a favorable safety profile in non-human primates. These findings highlight the strength of our DiversImmune® platform and reinforce our confidence in the program’s clinical potential. We look forward to working with Celltrion to build upon this strong foundation to assemble a robust IND submission package and initiate the first-in-human trial for CT-P72/ABP-102 next year.”

Key Findings:

Selective tumor binding: CT-P72/ABP-102 binds selectively to HER2 high tumor cells with reduced binding to HER2-expressing normal tissues while binding CD3 on T cells with reduced affinity for added safety.

CT-P72/ABP-102 binds selectively to HER2 high tumor cells with reduced binding to HER2-expressing normal tissues while binding CD3 on T cells with reduced affinity for added safety. Potent, Selective Anti-Tumor Activity: The molecule demonstrated robust T-cell activation, PBMC-mediated cytotoxicity, and cytokine release in vitro using human PBMCs. Potency was preserved in HER2-high tumor target cells but was reduced in HER2-low cells, which are typical of normal tissues, confirming enhanced tumor selectivity.

The molecule demonstrated robust T-cell activation, PBMC-mediated cytotoxicity, and cytokine release in vitro using human PBMCs. Potency was preserved in HER2-high tumor target cells but was reduced in HER2-low cells, which are typical of normal tissues, confirming enhanced tumor selectivity. Strong preclinical activity in vivo including in Enhertu-resistant models: In vivo, CT-P72/ABP-102 inhibited the growth of HER2-high BT-474 tumors in a dual xenograft model (HER2-high/HT-55 HER2-low) and demonstrated efficacy in both an Enhertu-resistant gastric cancer model (NCI-N87/hABCG2) and the KPL4 xenograft model.

In vivo, CT-P72/ABP-102 inhibited the growth of HER2-high BT-474 tumors in a dual xenograft model (HER2-high/HT-55 HER2-low) and demonstrated efficacy in both an Enhertu-resistant gastric cancer model (NCI-N87/hABCG2) and the KPL4 xenograft model. Favorable Safety Profile: A GLP repeated-dose toxicity study in cynomolgus monkeys (4 weeks dosing + 4 weeks recovery) demonstrated good tolerability at all tested doses, including the highest dose (80 mg/kg), supporting a favorable safety profile in non-human primates.

Soo Young Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of New Drug Division at Celltrion, Inc. added, “CT-P72/ABP-102 represents a significant advance in the field of bispecific antibodies for targeting solid tumors. By combining dual-affinity engineering with tetravalent design, we've achieved a molecule that maintains potent anti-tumor activity in HER2-high models, including those resistant to current therapies, while minimizing off-tumor effects. These preclinical results validate our approach and underscore the potential for CT-P72/ABP-102 to set a new standard for safety and selectivity in HER2-targeted immunotherapy.”

Mr. Suk concluded, “We deeply value our partnership with Celltrion, a global leader in biologics and a trusted collaborator in advancing antibody-based therapeutics. Together, we are working to develop safer, more precise treatments for patients with HER2-driven cancers worldwide.”

CT-P72/ABP-102 is built on Abpro’s DiversImmune® platform, designed to rapidly engineer next-generation antibodies with improved selectivity and safety. By leveraging dual-affinity engineering, the candidate limits off-tumor activation, a major hurdle in current T-cell engager therapies.

About CT-P72/ABP-102

CT-P72/ABP-102 is an investigational tetravalent HER2×CD3 bispecific antibody co-developed by Abpro and Celltrion. Engineered using dual-affinity tuning, the molecule is designed to bind strongly to HER2 on tumor cells while engaging CD3 on T cells in a controlled manner, aiming to reduce cytokine-related toxicity and off-tumor activation. CT-P72/ABP-102 is being advanced toward clinical development for HER2-positive breast, gastric, colorectal, and other solid tumors, including those resistant to existing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

About Abpro

Abpro’s mission is to improve the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies. Abpro is advancing a pipeline of next-generation antibody therapies, for HER2+cancers, non-HER2+ gastric and liver cancer, and wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. These antibodies are developed using Abpro's proprietary DiversImmune® platform. Abpro is located in Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.abpro.co.

About Celltrion

Celltrion is a leading biopharmaceutical company based in Incheon, South Korea that specializes in researching, developing and manufacturing innovative therapeutics that improve people's lives worldwide. Celltrion pursues sustainable growth by leveraging its experience and assets in the successful biosimilar business to develop new medicines and healthcare platform technologies. The company works with a sense of duty to advance patients' wellness and provide them with enhanced access to reliable healthcare. To accomplish this, Celltrion adheres to strong internal ethical standards in its daily operations. To learn more, please visit www.celltrion.com.

