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Abeona Therapeutics® to Host Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on August 13, 2026

August 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

CLEVELAND, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 and provide a corporate update. Abeona will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued prior to the call.

To access the live conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 (U.S. toll-free) or 973-528-0011 (international) and enter Entry Code: 245916 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live, listen-only webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed within the Investors & Media section of Abeona’s website at https://investors.abeonatherapeutics.com/events. The archived webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the call.

About Abeona Therapeutics®
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s ZEVASKYN® (prademagene zamikeracel) is the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adult and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The Company’s fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility in Cleveland, Ohio, serves as the manufacturing site for ZEVASKYN commercial production. The Company’s development portfolio features ABO-701 (PSMA-SIR-T™), a potentially first-in-class engineered T-cell therapy targeting PSMA, engineered to overcome the core failures of cell therapies in solid tumors. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

ZEVASKYN®, Abeona Assist®, Abeona Therapeutics®, and their related logos are trademarks of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

CONTACT: Contacts:
Investor and Media:
Greg Gin
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Abeona Therapeutics
ir@abeonatherapeutics.com

Investor:
Lee M. Stern
Meru Advisors
lstern@meruadvisors.com

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