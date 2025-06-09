Abcuro Appoints Courtney Cupples as Chief Commercial Officer

Ms. Cupples brings extensive global commercial leadership and rare disease product launch experience

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abcuro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of cytotoxic T cells, today announced the appointment of Courtney Cupples as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Ms. Cupples brings more than 25 years of global commercial leadership and rare disease product launch experience.

“We are excited to welcome Courtney to Abcuro as a key member of the leadership team as we prepare for the potential commercialization of our lead asset, ulviprubart, currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the potential treatment of inclusion body myositis (IBM), a rare and debilitating muscle disease,” said Alex Martin, Chief Executive Officer. “Courtney has extensive expertise in global commercial strategy, commercial team leadership, and has worked on several successful orphan drug launches.”

Ms. Cupples most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for Priovant Therapeutics, where she led commercial launch preparation for the company’s oral small molecule, brepocitinib, currently in development for the potential treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. She began her career at Genzyme Corporation where she served in various commercial roles for over 11 years, driving expansion of the company’s enzyme replacement therapy business in Latin America. She then spent nine years at Alexion Pharmaceuticals where she led the launch of Soliris® (eculizumab) in Latin America, served as leader of the $1 billion global franchise for the atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) indication for (Soliris®) and led the global metabolic disease franchise for Strensiq® (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma® (sebelipase alfa). Following Alexion, Ms. Cupples joined Biohaven Pharmaceuticals to lead commercial strategic planning for the company’s clinical-stage rare disease portfolio focused primarily on neuromuscular conditions. Ms. Cupples holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology & Anthropology from Swarthmore College.

“I am thrilled to join Abcuro’s team of innovative, experienced and passionate individuals whose collective commitment to turning groundbreaking science into a potentially life-transforming treatment for people with a devastating disease like IBM is truly inspiring,” said Ms. Cupples. “I look forward to partnering with this talented team as we move into this exciting next chapter together, including initial data from the MUSCLE study expected in the first half of 2026.”

About Ulviprubart

Ulviprubart (ABC008) is a first-in-class anti-KLRG1 antibody product candidate capable of selectively depleting highly cytotoxic T cells, while sparing naïve, regulatory and central memory T cells. Ulviprubart is designed to treat diseases mediated by highly cytotoxic T cells, including the autoimmune muscle disease inclusion body myositis (IBM) and T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia (T-LGLL). The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have each granted orphan drug designation to ulviprubart for the treatment of IBM.

About Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM)

IBM is a rare and debilitating autoimmune disease in which highly cytotoxic T cells chronically attack muscle tissue leading to progressive weakness and limb muscle atrophy. People living with IBM progressively lose muscle function, including loss of grip, dexterity and mobility. There are currently no available disease-modifying treatment options and no cure for IBM. Based on published epidemiology literature, it is estimated that there are more than 50,000 people with IBM across the US and Europe.

About Abcuro

Abcuro is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class immunotherapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer through precise modulation of highly cytotoxic T cells. The company’s lead program is ulviprubart (ABC008) and is currently in clinical trials for inclusion body myositis (IBM) and T cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia.

For more information, visit us on LinkedIn and at abcuro.com.

Matthew DeYoung

Investor Relations and Media

Argot Partners

abcuro@argotpartners.com