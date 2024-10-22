SUBSCRIBE
AbCellera to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2024

October 22, 2024 | 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:


  • Stifel Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time)
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time)

Live audio webcasts of each presentation may be accessed through links that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. Replays of each webcast will be available through the same links following the presentations.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas, including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Contacts

Inquiries

Media: Kathleen Reid; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Business Development: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

