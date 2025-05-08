SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AbCellera Reports Q1 2025 Business Results

May 8, 2025 | 
11 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ABCL--AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.



“After completion of a successful first quarter, we are excited to introduce ABCL635 as a potential first-in-class antibody for the non-hormonal treatment of vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) associated with menopause. ABCL635 is positioned as a next-generation neurokinin 3 receptor (NK3R) antagonist with an improved safety profile and convenient dosing regimen. If successful, we believe it has the potential to be a highly differentiated product in a large and established market,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. “We ended the quarter with over $800 million in available liquidity to execute on our strategy and anticipate starting Phase 1 clinical trials for both ABCL635 and ABCL575 in the second half of 2025.”

Q1 2025 Business Summary

  • Earned $4.2 million in total revenue.
  • Generated a net loss of $45.6 million, compared to net loss of $40.6 million in 2024.
  • Reached a cumulative total of 97 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams.
  • Maintained a cumulative total of 16 molecules to have reached the clinic.

Key Business Metrics

Cumulative Metrics

 

March 31, 2024

 

March 31, 2025

 

Change %

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams

 

90

 

97

 

8

%

Molecules in the clinic

 

13

 

16

 

23

%

AbCellera started discovery on an additional partner-initiated program with downstreams to reach a cumulative total of 97 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams in Q1 2025 (up from 90 on March 31, 2024). AbCellera’s partners have advanced a cumulative total of 16 molecules into the clinic (up from 13 on March 31, 2024).

Discussion of Q1 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue – Total revenue was $4.2 million, compared to $10.0 million in Q1 2024. In both periods, the majority of revenues were research fees generated by our partnerships.
  • Research & Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $42.5 million, compared to $39.3 million in Q1 2024, reflecting growing investments in internal programs.
  • Sales & Marketing (S&M) Expenses – S&M expenses were $2.8 million, compared to $3.4 million in Q1 2024.
  • General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses – G&A expenses were $16.2 million, compared to $17.4 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net Loss – Net loss of $45.6 million, or $(0.15) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $40.6 million, or $(0.14) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q1 2024.
  • Liquidity – $633 million of total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and approximately $178 million in available non-dilutive government funding, bringing total available liquidity to approximately $810 million to execute on AbCellera's strategy.

Conference Call and Webcast

AbCellera will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Definition of Key Business Metrics

We regularly review the following key business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that the following metrics are important to understand our current business. These metrics may change or may be substituted for additional or different metrics as our business develops.

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams represent the number of unique partner-initiated programs where we stand to participate financially in downstream success for which we have commenced the discovery effort. The discovery effort commences on the later of (i) the day on which we receive sufficient reagents to start discovery of antibodies against a target and (ii) the day on which the kick-off meeting for the program is held. We view this metric as an indication of the selection and initiation of projects by our partners and the resulting potential for near-term payments. Cumulatively, partner-initiated program starts with downstream participation indicate our total opportunities to earn downstream revenue from milestone fees and royalties (or royalty equivalents) in the mid- to long-term.

Molecules in the clinic represent the count of unique molecules for which an Investigational New Drug, or IND, New Animal Drug, or equivalent under other regulatory regimes, application has reached "open" status or has otherwise been approved based on an antibody that was discovered either by us or by a partner using licensed AbCellera technology. Where the date of such application approval is not known to us, the date of the first public announcement of a clinical trial will be used for the purpose of this metric. We view this metric as an indication of our near- and mid-term potential revenue from milestone fees and potential royalty payments in the long term.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share and per share data.)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

Research fees

 

$

9,774

 

 

$

4,068

 

Licensing revenue

 

 

180

 

 

 

167

 

Total revenue

 

 

9,954

 

 

 

4,235

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development(1)

 

 

39,287

 

 

 

42,496

 

Sales and marketing(1)

 

 

3,365

 

 

 

2,842

 

General and administrative(1)

 

 

17,352

 

 

 

16,226

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,844

 

 

 

5,331

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

64,848

 

 

 

66,895

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(54,894

)

 

 

(62,660

)

Other (income) expense:

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(10,401

)

 

 

(8,051

)

Grants and incentives

 

 

(3,275

)

 

 

(4,153

)

Other

 

 

1,529

 

 

 

2,528

 

Total other income

 

 

(12,147

)

 

 

(9,676

)

Net loss before income tax

 

 

(42,747

)

 

 

(52,984

)

Income tax recovery

 

 

(2,137

)

 

 

(7,363

)

Net loss

 

$

(40,610

)

 

$

(45,621

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

(96

)

 

 

(2,620

)

Comprehensive loss

 

$

(40,706

)

 

$

(48,241

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.15

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.15

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

292,723,901

 

 

 

297,692,663

 

Diluted

 

 

292,723,901

 

 

 

297,692,663

 

(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization

AbCellera Biologics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share data.)
(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

March 31, 2025

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

156,325

 

 

$

159,266

 

Marketable securities

 

469,289

 

 

 

446,000

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

 

625,614

 

 

 

605,266

 

Accounts and accrued receivable

 

33,616

 

 

 

40,005

 

Restricted cash

 

25,000

 

 

 

25,000

 

Other current assets

 

67,140

 

 

 

94,707

 

Total current assets

 

751,370

 

 

 

764,978

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

340,429

 

 

 

347,102

 

Intangible assets, net

 

42,113

 

 

 

41,192

 

Goodwill

 

47,806

 

 

 

47,806

 

Investments in equity accounted investees

 

82,297

 

 

 

81,567

 

Other long-term assets

 

96,538

 

 

 

61,563

 

Total long-term assets

 

609,183

 

 

 

579,230

 

Total assets

$

1,360,553

 

 

$

1,344,208

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

55,004

 

 

$

47,840

 

Contingent consideration payable

 

8,087

 

 

 

8,771

 

Deferred revenue

 

13,521

 

 

 

18,785

 

Total current liabilities

 

76,612

 

 

 

75,396

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Operating lease liability

 

60,743

 

 

 

63,210

 

Deferred revenue

 

5,700

 

 

 

13,750

 

Deferred government contributions

 

149,893

 

 

 

157,193

 

Deferred tax liability

 

10,052

 

 

 

10,053

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

1,469

 

 

 

1,624

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

227,857

 

 

 

245,830

 

Total liabilities

 

304,469

 

 

 

321,226

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common shares: no par value, unlimited authorized shares at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025: 295,757,002 and 298,355,752 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively

 

777,171

 

 

 

790,068

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

166,361

 

 

 

168,603

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(4,378

)

 

 

(6,998

)

Accumulated earnings

 

116,930

 

 

 

71,309

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

1,056,084

 

 

 

1,022,982

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,360,553

 

 

$

1,344,208

 

AbCellera Biologics Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars.)
(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(40,610

)

 

$

(45,621

)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation of property and equipment

 

3,155

 

 

 

4,409

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,689

 

 

 

922

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

1,922

 

 

 

1,274

 

Stock-based compensation

 

17,409

 

 

 

14,786

 

Fair value gain on contingent consideration and other

 

1,707

 

 

 

2,213

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Research fees and grants receivable

 

(18,576

)

 

 

(1,133

)

Income taxes payable

 

(3,182

)

 

 

(4,408

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(4,878

)

 

 

(3,409

)

Deferred revenue

 

(8,017

)

 

 

13,313

 

Deferred grant income

 

11,278

 

 

 

(1,220

)

Other assets

 

(3,605

)

 

 

7,320

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(41,708

)

 

 

(11,554

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(24,140

)

 

 

(10,636

)

Purchase of marketable securities

 

(249,371

)

 

 

(164,990

)

Proceeds from marketable securities

 

306,545

 

 

 

190,027

 

Receipt of grant funding

 

7,168

 

 

 

1,018

 

Long-term investments and other assets

 

(4,385

)

 

 

(5,601

)

Investment in equity accounted investees

 

(5,907

)

 

 

(1,883

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

29,910

 

 

 

7,935

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Payment of liability for in-licensing agreement and other

 

(185

)

 

 

(178

)

Proceeds from long-term liabilities and exercise of stock options

 

3,016

 

 

 

6,148

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

2,831

 

 

 

5,970

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(781

)

 

 

590

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(9,748

)

 

 

2,941

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

160,610

 

 

 

183,615

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

150,862

 

 

$

186,556

 

Restricted cash included in other assets

 

2,290

 

 

 

2,290

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown on the balance sheet

$

148,572

 

 

$

184,266

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

Property and equipment in accounts payable

 

18,654

 

 

 

10,960

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligation

 

107

 

 

 

3,361

 

 


Contacts

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

Earnings Canada
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Earnings
Takeda Pledges $30B in U.S., Argues Against Trump’s ‘Most Favored Nations’ Proposal
May 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hands protect to stop rectangle block dominos with others rectangle standing. Risk and crisis management concept.
Cancer
C4 Therapeutics Shelves BRAF Blocker, Goes All-In on Multiple Myeloma Drug
May 7, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Computational Biology - The Study of Biological Systems Through Computational Techniques and Modeling - Conceptual Illustration
Gene therapy
CRISPR’s Casgevy on the Rise With More Gene Therapy Proof of Concept To Come in 2025
May 7, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Novo Nordisk's logo on the facade of its building in Germany
Earnings
Novo Vows Smoother Market Waters for Wegovy—but Analysts Are Skeptical
May 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac