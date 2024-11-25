SUBSCRIBE
AbbVie to Present at Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

November 25, 2024 
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in Citi’s 2024 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Scott T. Reents, executive vice president, chief financial officer, Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and Roopal Thakkar, M.D., executive vice president, Research & Development and chief scientific officer, will present at 9:15 a.m. Central time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie’s Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

AbbVie
