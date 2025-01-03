SUBSCRIBE
AbbVie to Host Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

January 3, 2025 | 
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its full-year and fourth-quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, January 31, 2025, before the market opens. AbbVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. Central time. It will be accessible through AbbVie’s Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

AbbVie
