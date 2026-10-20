AbbVie Named Official Pharmaceutical Partner of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, Launches AbbVie Race to Innovate to Support Immunology Community

Multi-year, purpose-driven campaign connects McLaren's on-track performance with support for global patient advocacy organizations serving people living with immune-mediated diseases

Through the partnership, AbbVie will donate $10,000 to global charities for every 10 Constructors' Championship points earned by McLaren, reflecting approximately 10% of people worldwide affected by autoimmune diseases 1,2

AbbVie Race to Innovate will launch at the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin and expand throughout the 2027 season

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global pharmaceutical leader, and McLaren Racing today announced a multi-year partnership naming AbbVie an Official Pharmaceutical Partner of the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team. At the center of the partnership is AbbVie Race to Innovate, a multi-year, purpose-driven campaign, built on a shared belief that innovation is never finished.

Race to Innovate turns McLaren's on-track performance into meaningful impact. AbbVie will donate $10,000 to global charities for every 10 Constructors' Championship points earned by McLaren, reflecting approximately 10% of the global population impacted by autoimmune diseases.1,2 Donations will support global patient advocacy organizations that provide education, resources and support for people living with immune-mediated diseases.

Across medicine and motorsport, progress depends on a relentless pursuit of innovation, expert teams working together to solve complex challenges and the precision and data needed to continually learn, refine and improve outcomes. Race to Innovate will bring that shared approach to life through storytelling that showcase the people, teams and thinking behind progress in both fields.

"AbbVie and McLaren may operate in different industries, but both are driven by a mindset of continuous improvement and shared determination to solve complex challenges," said Tracie Haas, senior vice president, corporate affairs, AbbVie. "As a leader in immunology for nearly three decades, AbbVie is pressing forward to drive innovation for patients. Through Race to Innovate, we're proud to bring that commitment to a global stage with McLaren, turning every 10 points scored on the track into support for people living with immune-mediated diseases and the organizations that serve them."

Race to Innovate will launch at the 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, marking the start of AbbVie's partnership with the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team. The global attention surrounding the race weekend provides a powerful moment to introduce the partnership, raise awareness of immune-mediated diseases and connect the excitement of Formula 1 with meaningful support for communities around the world. The launch builds on AbbVie's commitment to advancing the standard of care for people living with immune-mediated diseases, using the global reach of Formula 1 to bring greater visibility to new audiences.

"We're proud to welcome AbbVie to McLaren Racing at such an exciting moment for our team, ahead of the United States Grand Prix," said Matt Dennington, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing. "This partnership brings together two organizations that share a relentless pursuit of progress, whether that's pushing the limits of performance on track or advancing life-changing science off it. We're looking forward to working with AbbVie to tell powerful stories about what it takes to drive progress, and to showcase the people and ideas behind it."

In 2027, Race to Innovate will build on its inaugural launch throughout the full Formula 1 season. As part of its ongoing commitment to support the immune-mediated disease community, AbbVie will continue donating for the full season while storytelling and fan engagement efforts will further highlight the shared pursuit of progress at the heart of the partnership.

For more information about Race to Innovate and AbbVie's purpose-driven partnership with McLaren Mastercard F1 Team, visit abbvie.com/mclarenf1.

Sources

Conrad N, Misra S, Verbakel JY, et al. Incidence, prevalence, and co-occurrence of autoimmune disorders over time and by age, sex, and socioeconomic status: a population-based cohort study of 22 million individuals in the UK. Lancet. 2023;401(10391):1878-1890. Xiao, XP., Wu, MY, Li, Y, et al. Global landscape of autoimmune diseases across different lifespan: A three-decade perspective. Medicine. 2026;105(2):1-17.

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About AbbVie in Immunology



AbbVie is relentless in our pursuit to redefine the standard of care for patients living with immune-mediated conditions, with the goal of helping them live a life free from the limitations of their disease. For nearly 30 years, AbbVie has led and helped shape the field of immunology through groundbreaking science and trusted medicines. Building on deep expertise across gastroenterology, rheumatology and dermatology, and other areas of high unmet need, we continue to invest in a broad and differentiated pipeline – spanning innovative modalities, novel mechanisms of action and next-generation approaches designed to conquer the complex biology underlying immune-mediated disease.

Today, more than 1 million patients worldwide are treated with AbbVie's immunology medicines, approved in more than 175 countries across 20+ immune-mediated diseases that impact adult and pediatric populations. As we work to strengthen our legacy and drive the next wave of innovation, we remain focused on delivering meaningful progress for patients and expanding access to our medicines. For more information, please visit www.abbvie.com/immunology.

About McLaren Racing



McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 23 Formula 1 world championships, over 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across three racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren Mastercard F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development Programme members Ella Lloyd and Ella Stevens.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

AbbVie Media: Cat Langel (708) 508-3524 catherine.langel@abbvie.com McLaren Racing Media: James Shapland +44 (0) 7826 549 209 James.shapland@mclaren.com

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SOURCE AbbVie