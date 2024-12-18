Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre® 2 Now Reimbursed for Children and Adults Living with Diabetes in Alberta

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the Government of Alberta has added Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2* flash glucose monitoring system to the Alberta Drug Benefit List.

Starting December 16, 2024, Alberta residents living with diabetes can access provincial reimbursement of the FreeStyle Libre 2 system if they are 18 or older and are being treated with insulin pump therapy, both basal and bolus insulin, or premixed insulin. People under the age of 18 can access the FreeStyle Libre 2 flash glucose monitoring system* if they use any type of insulin.

“This is important news for Albertans living with diabetes,” said Jeff Winterstein, M.D., an Edmonton-based internist who specializes in diabetes. “Providing access to advanced glucose monitoring will empower people living with diabetes to self-manage their condition and helps me, as a healthcare provider, make informed treatment decisions that ultimately lead to better health outcomes.”

Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 system represents a significant advancement in diabetes management. The system continues to be the market leader in Alberta and is Canada’s leading sensor-based glucose monitoring system1. It is the most affordable2 glucose monitoring technology in Canada and the only system that delivers 14 days of automatic glucose readings3 sent every minute4 directly to a smartphone app§.

“Our mission to make lives easier and healthier for those living with diabetes is tied to our commitment to accessibility and affordability,” said Luz Herrera, general manager of Abbott’s diabetes care business in Canada. “Through our transformative glucose monitoring technology, we are dedicated to making a difference. We commend the Alberta government for their decision to provide reimbursement, which will significantly benefit individuals managing their condition.”

A recent Canadian Real World Evidence study, FRONTIER, found that in addition to improved glycemic control for people living with diabetes who had access to the system, there was also a significant reduction in hospitalizations and emergency department visits.5

To learn more about Alberta’s coverage of the FreeStyle Libre 2 system visit the Alberta Drug Benefit List. For information on reimbursement in many other Canadian provinces as well as private payers, visit https://www.freestyle.abbott/ca-en/freestyle-libre-2/coverage.html.

To learn more about the FreeStyle Libre 2 flash glucose monitoring system, visit www.MyFreeStyle.ca.

