SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Abbott declares 409th consecutive quarterly dividend

February 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today declared a quarterly common dividend of 63 cents per share.

This marks the 409th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2026.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 54 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 115,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-declares-409th-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-302693688.html

SOURCE Abbott

Earnings Illinois
Abbott Laboratories
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman on a crossroad. Man choosing career. Searching of right path. Decision and brainstorming concept. Flat vector illustration.
Earnings
Moderna’s FDA Challenges Stymie Breakeven Goal in ‘Fresh and Fluid’ Situation
February 13, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Adult people customers group in casual clothes standing in long line queue
Gene therapy
Vertex, CRISPR Set Lofty Goal for Casgevy Gene Therapy as Patient Starts Ramp
February 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
3D illustration of a fatty liver
Earnings
All Eyes on Vertex’s Kidney Franchise, as Painkiller Journavx Tops Half a Million Scripts
February 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac