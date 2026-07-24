AbBaltis answers customer demand with new Blood Component Processing department

Sittingbourne, Kent, UK — [July] [24], 2026 — AbBaltis Ltd, a UK-based supplier of disease-state plasma and serum to global IVD manufacturers and biotech companies, today announced the launch of its new Blood Component Processing department. With this department, AbBaltis now offers more than raw plasma and serum. The company now has capability to produce depleted, enriched and custom modified plasma to IVD manufacturers exact specification.

The department was built in direct response to rising customer demand, based on requests from existing customers for processed plasma. Company’s clients preferred to consolidate their purchasing with AbBaltis as a single, trusted source for both disease state plasma and processed matrices.

"We're not doing mass production," said Eugenia Bourdoun, Senior Scientist and Head of the BCP department at AbBaltis. "We provide quality material for assay development, and we adjust our product to the customer's exact requirement, whether that's a specific buffer, a specific concentration, or a specific blood group."

What the Department Offers

The BCP department processes plasma and red blood cell components. Core capabilities include:

· Defibrination and delipidation, producing cleaner, more consistent matrix material for assay development

· Buffer exchange through diafiltration, currently standardized on a HEPES buffer with the flexibility to adapt to customer requirements

· Antibody-enriched processed plasma, including anti-TPO, IgE D2, T3, G6, and E1, produced at scale with consistent, high-titre antibody levels from batch to batch

· Immunoglobulin depletion (IgG, IgA, IgM), manufactured for use as a diluent or as a standard in infectious disease assay development

· Vitamin D depletion, supporting the development of low-baseline standard curves

· Hormone depletion, currently covering estradiol, cortisol, testosterone, and progesterone

· Blood-group-specific processing, with every result confirmed through external validation

· Purified immunoglobulin A, G, and M, along with D-dimer proteins

· All products sterile filtered and dispensed in sterile vessels

Every batch is tested before and after dispensing, and each order ships with a Certificate of Analysis. All donor material undergoes standard screening, including HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Syphilis and PCR/NAT testing.

Availability

The BCP department is now accepting custom specification requests, with batch sizes ranging from 200 millilitres to 50+ Liters, and multiple-batch runs available for larger volumes. Turnaround time varies by complexity, from a couple of weeks for simple requests to months for full depletion work.

AbBaltis will introduce the Blood Component Processing department to the global IVD community at ADLM 2026, taking place July 28 to 30 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Attendees can learn more at booth #916.

About AbBaltis

AbBaltis Ltd is a UK supplier of reliable disease-state plasma and serum, spanning allergy, infectious disease, autoimmune, and myeloma disease areas, tailored for assay development, validation, and manufacturing. The company offers flexible aliquot sizes, from 1 mL up to multi-Liter bulk volumes, alongside an extensive disease-state portfolio. Every order ships with tracked delivery from dispatch through to arrival, and each customer works with a dedicated account manager as a single point of contact throughout their project. AbBaltis provides free samples for initial evaluation and feasibility testing.

Media Contact

[Mahshad Nazari] [Marketing Executive] AbBaltis Ltd [Mahshad.nazari@abbaltis.com] [ +44 (0) 1795 227 035]

W: AbBaltis.com