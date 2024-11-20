AAMA Installs Virginia Thomas, CMA (AAMA), as 2024–2025 AAMA President

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2024 / The American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) installed Virginia Thomas, CMA (AAMA), as the 2024-2025 AAMA President in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the 68th AAMA Annual Conference. In this capacity, AAMA President Thomas, a resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, represents medical assistants and CMAs (AAMA)® across the nation.

Virginia Thomas headshot

Medical assisting is one of the nation’s careers growing much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants work in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

AAMA President Thomas states, “It is an honor to be elected to this position to represent the profession of medical assisting and serve the members of the AAMA. The credentialed medical assistant plays an important role on the health care team delivering quality health care to their patients and employers.”

Thomas brings a great deal of experience to her office. She has worked for 22 years in a pediatric ear, nose and throat specialty practice at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter in Norfolk, Virginia.

Thomas has served in many capacities for the AAMA, including 2015-2019 AAMA Trustee and 2019-2022 Secretary. She has also been a member of several AAMA strategy teams and committees, including Bylaws and Resolutions, Marketing, Membership, Leadership Development, Social Media and Strategic Issues Planning.

The Certified Medical Assistant (AAMA)® - or CMA (AAMA) - credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the AAMA. A rigorous credential, the CMA (AAMA) is the only medical assisting certification that requires postsecondary (college level) education to be eligible to sit for the CMA (AAMA) Certification Exam, which is administered by PSI Services. As a result, the reliability and validity of the CMA (AAMA) credential are of the highest order.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released; CMA (AAMA) certification verification - for both current and potential employees - is available via the AAMA website.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF MEDICAL ASSISTANTS®

The American Association of Medical Assistants®, the only organization in the world devoted exclusively to the medical assisting profession, was established in 1956 and serves the interests of more than 92,000 medical assisting professionals. The American Association of Medical Assistants provides quality resources and educational opportunities for medical assistants by offering certification, advocacy for quality patient-centered health care, credential acknowledgment and scope-of-practice protection. For more information, visit https://www.aama-ntl.org/.

