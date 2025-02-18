Aadi Bioscience Appoints David Dornan, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer

Seasoned Oncology Leader Brings Extensive ADC Expertise to Support Company’s New Pipeline

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI) today announced the appointment of David Dornan, PhD as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Dornan contributes more than two decades of experience in oncology drug discovery and development, with deep expertise in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other targeted cancer therapies.

“David’s extensive experience in ADC development and track record of translating novel oncology discoveries into clinical programs make him an ideal leader as we seek to rapidly advance our newly in-licensed ADC portfolio,” said David Lennon, PhD, President and CEO of Aadi Bioscience. “We are thrilled to welcome David to our growing ADC-experienced team, which also boasts board members from leading ADC companies, Behzad Aghazedeh, former CEO and Executive Chair of Immunomedics, and recently appointed Baiteng Zhao, PhD, co-founder and former Chairman and CEO of ProfoundBio.”

Dr. Dornan joins Aadi at a pivotal time as the company implements a new strategic plan, which was first announced in December 2024, including three proposed transactions: the sale of FYARRO® and its associated infrastructure to Kaken Pharmaceuticals for $100 million in cash; the in-licensing of a thoughtfully selected, promising portfolio of ADCs from WuXi Biologics; and a $100 million private placement financing to help facilitate the development of these ADC assets. Aadi filed its definitive proxy statement on January 31, 2025, in connection with the Company’s upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders which is scheduled to be held on February 28, 2025. The proxy statement includes proposals on the sale of FYARRO and the financing.

“The field of ADCs is undergoing a transformation and we believe that Aadi is well-positioned to contribute with a creative tumor-targeting strategy that utilizes a next-generation linker-payload platform,” said David Dornan, PhD, CSO of Aadi Bioscience. “What drew me to Aadi wasn’t just its cutting-edge science—it’s the unwavering commitment to translating innovation into real impact for patients. With a pipeline targeting PTK7, MUC16 and SEZ6, we have an opportunity to redefine what is possible in cancer treatment. I’m eager to collaborate with this outstanding team to accelerate the development of therapies that can truly make a difference in patients’ lives.”

Dr. Dornan has a successful track record of shepherding drugs from discovery stage through the clinic for advanced modalities, including ADCs, encompassing numerous Initial New Drug (IND), New Drug Application and Biologic License Application filings. Most recently, he served as CSO at Elevation Oncology where he spearheaded the company’s strategic pivot toward a portfolio of ADCs, including the in-licensing and nomination of differentiated ADC assets. As the CSO of Bolt Biotherapeutics he led the cutting-edge research and development of novel immune-stimulating ADCs and immune agonist antibodies that led to multiple INDs and clinical trials. Previously, he was the Director and Head of Oncology Research at Gilead Sciences where he oversaw the identification, validation and translation of oncogenic targets into biologic and small molecule therapeutics. Dr. Dornan began his industry career at Genentech where he spent a decade in roles of increasing responsibility focused on target discovery and validation efforts for numerous tumor antigen targets and ADCs, including POLIVY® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq), an ADC approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi is a precision oncology company with a vision to make bold choices in applying technology to efficiently deliver improved precision oncology therapies for people living with difficult-to-treat cancers. More information on the Company is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

