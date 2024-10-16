AABB Releases New Resources and Initiatives For its Certified Advanced Biotherapies Professional (CABP) Program

Bethesda, MD - The Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) is pleased to announce several new offerings as part of its Certified Advanced Biotherapies Professional (CABP) credentialing program. These updates, released to make the CABP program more accessible to biotherapies professionals and organizations, include:

· CABP Exam Prep Bootcamps Video Series

AABB has recently released of a series of Certified Advanced Biotherapies Professional (CABP) exam prep bootcamps to help candidates prepare for AABB’s CABP exam. Developed by a diverse panel of credentialed CABPs and experts in the biotherapies field, each pre-recorded bootcamp focuses on one of the seven domains covered in the CABP exam. In addition, a bonus introduction bootcamp, “Getting Started with CABP,” is provided. Each bootcamp includes:

· Downloadable presentation slides to keep and use when studying for the exam

· Downloadable audio file

· Additional study aids: Self-Assessment Tool, Study Plan Tool and a Study Group Planner included in the” Getting Started with CABP” bootcamp.

This expertly curated collection of bootcamp videos covers learning objectives outlined in the exam syllabus and can serve as a study aid on the path to earning the prestigious CABP certification.* The individual bootcamps are available for purchase on the AABB Store at $39 (members) or $49 (nonmembers), with the discounted full series bundle also available for $220/$275, respectively.

*Purchase and use of this product does not guarantee a passing score on the CABP exam but is provided as an additional study aid on your path to earning the CABP certification.

Bonus Offer : The CABP exam prep bootcamp on-demand: complete collection bundle is provided complimentary to all CABP candidates with a completed and approved CABP exam application. Complete your CABP application and, upon approval, receive a special offer from AABB: Free CABP Exam Prep Bootcamps video series (a $275 value). AABB will also provide a full refund for the bundle if a CABP application is submitted and approved within 90 days of purchase. For more information on the CABP application, please visit the Becoming a CABP webpage. All CABP applications are subject to AABB approval. AABB reserves the right to end this offer at any time.

· CABP Corporate Bundles

In response to increasing demand from organizations in the field, and to better support them in expanding the knowledge of their workforce, AABB announced earlier this year the launch of CABP corporate bundles. Organizations looking to certify multiple employees under AABB’s Certified Advanced Biotherapies Professional (CABP) Credentialing Program are now able to receive a 15% discount on exam fees when registering four or more employees at the same time. For more details, or to submit an institutional purchase form, visit AABB’s CABP for Organizations web page.

About the CABP

AAAB’s CABP was developed in response to industry challenges associated with identifying and retaining qualified employees involved with biotherapies. It is a mark of distinction benefiting the entire field by establishing high standards of competence, identifying qualified and proficient professionals, and advancing innovation, safety and quality. Candidates must meet pre-requisites and obtain a passing grade on the 24/7 on-demand, computer-based online exam, demonstrating their competence in seven key domains of knowledge:

· Biotherapies in the Patient Care Ecosystem

· Biotherapies Science and Ethics

· Operations and Equipment

· Biotherapies Development Lifecycle

· Manufacturing

· Quality Systems

· The Regulatory Environment

The first cohort of CABPs was certified in December 2022, and there are now more than 140 CABPs in over ten countries worldwide. The full CABP registry is available for viewing on the AABB website. For more information on the CABP, eligibility and how to apply, visit www.aabb.org/cabp.

