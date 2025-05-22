908 Devices to Participate in the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a core small-cap growth company focused on purpose-built handheld chemical analysis tools for vital health, safety and defense tech applications, announced it will participate in the upcoming William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference.

908 Devices’ management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 4 at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld devices, addressing life-altering applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address vital health and safety applications, such as the fentanyl and illicit drug crisis, toxic carcinogen exposure, and global security threats. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of complementary analytical technologies, software automation, and machine learning.

