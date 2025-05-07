89bio to Participate in Upcoming May 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (the “Company” or “89bio”) (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Company’s Management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of May:

BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 1:40 PM ET

2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 9:30 AM ET

The webcast of the fireside chats will be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each conference.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapies for patients with liver and cardiometabolic diseases who lack optimal treatment options. The company is in Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate, pegozafermin, for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with advanced fibrosis, including patients with compensated cirrhosis, and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). Pegozafermin is a specifically engineered, potentially best-in-class fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog with unique glycoPEGylated technology that optimizes biological activity through an extended half-life. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.89bio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

