SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

79,345 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

January 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
13 JANUARY 2025 at 9.50 EET


79,345 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 79,345 A shares have been converted into 79,345 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 13 January 2025.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 32,752,263 A shares and 108,382,015 B shares. The number of votes of the company’s shares is after the conversion 763,427,275.

Orion Corporation

René Lindell
CFO		 Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion’s net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Contemporary art collage of a hand holding scissors. Copy space for ad. Modern design.
Layoffs
Novartis Cuts MorphoSys Sites in Boston, Munich, Affecting 330 Jobs
December 19, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Sep 17, 2020 Fremont / CA / USA - Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley; Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company
Manufacturing
Novo Deepens Denmark Commitment With $1.2B Rare Disease Production Facility
December 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Trendy halftone collage. Concept of contracting, negotiation, contracting, favorable terms. Trendy modern retro illustration on business theme. Concept of teamwork. Vector illustration
Mergers & acquisitions
Novo Holdings Gets FTC’s Go-Ahead for Contentious $16.5B Catalent Acquisition
December 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk advertising flags and logo on facade
Regulatory
Novo Nordisk Snags Kidney Disease Expansion for Ozempic in Europe
December 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin