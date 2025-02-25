2seventy bio to Participate in the 2025 TD Cowen Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2seventy bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSVT), announced today that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 5, 2025 at 11:10 a.m. ET in Boston, Mass.





A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors and Media section of 2seventy bio’s website at https://ir.2seventybio.com/. Replays will be archived on 2seventy bio’s site for 30 days following the event.

About 2seventy bio

Our name, 2seventy bio, reflects why we do what we do - TIME. Cancer rips time away, and our goal is to work at the maximum speed of translating human thought into action – 270 miles per hour – to give the people we serve more time. With a deep understanding of the human body’s immune response to tumor cells and how to translate cell therapies into practice, we’re applying this knowledge to deliver the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma to as many patients as possible. Importantly, we remain focused on accomplishing our mission by staying genuine and authentic to our “why” and keeping our people and culture top of mind every day.

For more information, visit www.2seventybio.com.

Follow 2seventy bio on social media: X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

2seventy bio is a trademark of 2seventy bio, Inc.

Contacts



Investors and Media:

Vicki Eatwell, CFO

vicki.eatwell@2seventybio.com

Morgan (Adams) Shields

Morgan.adams@2seventybio.com