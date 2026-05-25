20/20 Biolabs Commences Emergency Planning for Ebola & Hantavirus Lab Testing if Outbreak Creates Overflow Demand

Company to Draw on Substantial Experience with COVID Testing to Again Support Public Health Agencies if Needed

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) (“20/20 Biolabs” or the “Company”), an early market entrant in AI powered laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, announced that it is developing contingency plans to establish Ebola and Hantavirus testing in its CAP-accredited CLIA laboratory if called upon to support or augment testing by public health laboratories.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, 20/20 Biolabs was among the first companies in the U.S. to import, validate, and distribute rapid antibody tests. The Company provided large scale PCR lab testing under contracts with the Montgomery County and Maryland Departments of Health. That effort included the development and validation of COVID-19 testing assays using multiple reagent and technology vendors, to enable supply chain resilience which resulted in the processing of more than 400,000 clinical samples during 2021 and 2022, in support of public health, school, and community testing initiatives.

In response to the recent Ebola and Hantavirus outbreaks the Company is engaging with several developers of PCR test kits globally to assess potential supply chain options. The Company is also evaluating its PCR testing equipment used during the COVID pandemic to determine whether it can be successfully repurposed to meet near-term demands. The goal is to provide flexibility to expedite assay validation activities if public health, research, or strategic partner needs arise.

“Our strategy is designed to be adaptable across multiple analytical platforms and reagent supply chains, reflecting lessons learned during prior pandemic-scale testing operations. Preparedness and flexibility are essential when addressing emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats,” said Jiming Zhou, Ph.D. Chief Operating Officer of 20/20 Biolabs. “By initiating an Ebola and hantavirus assay validation strategy, we have taken an important preparatory step that we believe positions us to respond efficiently should circumstances warrant a surge of testing requirements.”

This announcement does not imply regulatory authorization, clinical availability, or a decision to commercialize an Ebola or Hantavirus test. Any future development, validation, regulatory submission, or deployment would depend on multiple factors, including public health needs, partner interest, regulatory requirements, and internal resource prioritization.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest™ for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test, and OneTest for Longevity™ measures inflammatory biomarkers and is now commercially available. OneTest’s affordable, accurate, accessible tests can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper-arm capillary collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in the Company’s College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, MD.

For more information visit https://2020biolabs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, and investors are cautioned that actual outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated.