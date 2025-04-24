1Cell.Ai and BioSkryb Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Single Cell Multi-omics Innovation

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and DURHAM, N.C., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Cell.Ai , a global leader in single cell precision diagnostics, has joined forces with BioSkryb Genomics , a pioneer in single cell multi-omics, to co-develop and commercialize next-generation single cell multi-omic solutions. This collaboration will empower researchers and clinicians to detect and characterize rare mutations in single cells with unprecedented accuracy, facilitating breakthroughs in cancer research and enabling earlier detection and targeted therapy development.

Collaboration Details



This partnership merges BioSkryb's single cell amplification and multi-omics chemistry with 1Cell.Ai's OncoIncytes platform, creating a groundbreaking solution for analyzing rare cell populations such as circulating tumor cells (CTCs). With this integrated platform, researchers can now isolate CTCs at 1 in a billion, and characterize DNA, RNA, and protein targets from these individual single cells with unprecedented precision, significantly accelerating the development of advanced therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Samples will be analyzed at both 1Cell.Ai's CLIA laboratory in Foster City, California, and BioSkryb's services laboratory in Durham, North Carolina.

Dr. James Rothman, Nobel Laureate and Board Member at 1Cell.Ai, remarked: "This collaboration represents a powerful synergy of visionary science and cutting-edge technologies. By integrating BioSkryb's single cell multi-omics chemistry with 1Cell.Ai's capabilities in single cell isolation and multi-omic profiling, we are opening new frontiers in understanding cellular behavior and disease mechanisms at an unprecedented level of clarity."

This partnership addresses critical challenges in oncology research, particularly the need for accurate single cell analysis in developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The integrated solution has the potential to shorten drug development timelines and enhance therapeutic precision.

Background on 1Cell.Ai



1Cell.Ai focuses on cutting-edge integration of multi-omic technologies for single cell analysis, integrating DNA, RNA, and protein profiling for precision oncology applications. Leveraging its proprietary platform, OncoIncytes, 1Cell.Ai enables the discovery of novel biomarkers, patient selection for targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and monitoring of disease progression. The OncoIncytes platform uniquely captures and isolates live single cells from blood, facilitating the detection of protein targets critical for therapeutic development, including ADC-based strategies.

Mohan Uttarwar, CEO of 1Cell.Ai, stated: "We are excited to collaborate with BioSkryb Genomics to redefine what is achievable in single cell analysis. Together, we will deliver transformative solutions that empower researchers and clinicians to tackle the most pressing challenges in biology, medicine, and drug discovery."

Background on BioSkryb Genomics



BioSkryb Genomics is a leader in next-generation single cell multi-omics. Based on its patented Primary Template Amplification (PTA) technology, BioSkryb's products—ResolveDNA®, ResolveOME®, and BaseJumper® bioinformatics solution—can characterize the whole genomes, transcriptomes, and surface proteins of individual cells. Their solutions are empowering scientists and clinicians gain an unprecedented understanding of the molecular drivers and mechanisms of diseases. BioSkryb's solutions have been widely adopted by leading research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical diagnostic laboratories*.

Suresh Pisharody, CEO of BioSkryb Genomics, commented "This partnership with 1Cell.Ai marks a significant advancement in single cell research. By combining BioSkryb's innovative single cell amplification and multi-omics chemistry—which characterizes DNA, RNA, and surface level proteins in a unified workflow—with 1Cell.Ai's breakthrough CTC isolation, multi-omic profiling, and AI-powered analytics, we are providing researchers and clinicians with unprecedented tools to precisely understand disease at the molecular level."

Media Contact:



Jack@relativity.ventures

