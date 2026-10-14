ALE1 advanced by 1cBio prior to its worldwide licensing agreement with Alesta Therapeutics

1cBio retains future economic interest in the ALE1 program for hypophosphatasia under the Alesta license agreement assumed by BioMarin

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1cBio, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies for serious and underserved diseases including oncology and metabolic disorders, today highlighted BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.'s completed acquisition of Alesta Therapeutics, which closed on September 1, 2026, adding Alesta's lead clinical-stage program, ALE1, to BioMarin's pipeline. ALE1 is a potential first oral therapy for hypophosphatasia (HPP), a rare genetic bone disease caused by mutations in the ALPL gene.

1cBio Received Shareholder Proceeds Upon Closing of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.'s Acquisition of Alesta Therapeutics

ALE1, previously known as OC-1, was advanced by 1cBio prior to its worldwide licensing agreement with Alesta Therapeutics in December 2024. Under that agreement, 1cBio granted Alesta rights to develop and commercialize ALE1 for HPP.

As part of the licensing agreement assumed by BioMarin, 1cBio retains rights to potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and tiered royalties on global sales.

"This transaction is an important validation of the scientific insight, early development work, and strategic vision that led 1cBio to pursue ALE1 as a potential oral treatment for people living with hypophosphatasia," said Andrew Protter, PhD, CEO of 1cBio. "We are proud to have recognized the potential for this program in HPP, led its maturation into a development-ready asset, and worked closely with Alesta to support its rapid advancement into the clinic. BioMarin's deep expertise in rare disease and global capabilities make it exceptionally well positioned to advance ALE1's potential for patients with HPP."

Son Pham, Ph.D., Co-founder and Vice President of Chemistry of 1cBio, added, "Today's announcement underscores the value that can be created through focused drug discovery, thoughtful early development planning, and a strong partnership model. Our early work on ALE1 reflects our expertise in identifying small-molecule approaches for treating underserved conditions."

About ALE1

ALE1 (OC-1) is an orally active, small molecule for the potential treatment of hypophosphatasia (HPP), a rare genetic bone disease caused by mutations in the ALPL gene. HPP is a serious condition that can affect bone and tooth mineralization, resulting in easy or frequent bone breaks, early tooth loss, and, in adults, clinically significant muscle weakness, fatigue and pain. ALE1 has the potential to be the first oral therapy for HPP that targets the central disease metabolite, PPi (inorganic pyrophosphate), with the potential to impact both skeletal and broader manifestations of HPP through systemic correction of disease biology. In December 2024, 1cBio out-licensed OC-1 to Alesta Therapeutics. In August 2026, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced the acquisition of Alesta Therapeutics. ALE1 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

About 1cBio

1cBio is an emerging biotech company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies for serious and underserved diseases, with an emphasis on oncology, metabolic disorders, and conditions with limited or inadequate treatment options. The management team brings decades of pharmaceutical industry experience with a proven track record of identifying high-potential targets and rapidly advancing small-molecule programs from discovery to clinical development. 1cBio's initial program is a potential first oral therapy for hypophosphatasia (HPP) in an ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial conducted by a development partner. The Company's second program, OC-3, is a potential best-in-class, selective PARP1 inhibitor initially being developed for solid tumors. The Company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.1cbio.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future results of operations, business strategy, product development, and future market opportunities, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents. Furthermore, this press release contains highly sensitive, proprietary business information and should not be reproduced or distributed to any third party without the express written consent of 1cBio, Inc.

Company Contact

Wilson W. Cheung



Chief Financial Officer



wilson.cheung@1cbio.com

Investor Contact

Remy Bernarda



Jenny Kobin



Investor Relations Advisory Solutions



IR@1cbio.com

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SOURCE 1cBio, Inc.