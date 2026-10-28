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10x Genomics to Participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

October 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, announced today that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Tuesday, November 17, at 4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

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Interested parties may access a live webcast of the fireside chat on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: https://investors.10xgenomics.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedInXFacebookBluesky or YouTube

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com

Media: media@10xgenomics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10x-genomics-to-participate-in-the-2026-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-302921150.html

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.

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