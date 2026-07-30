10x Genomics and Lausanne University Hospital Collaborate to Advance Research in Diagnostic Applications of Single Cell and Spatial Technologies for Cancer Care

Collaboration aims to identify biomarkers predictive of treatment response across multiple cancer types using 10x's single cell and spatial platforms

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), the life science technology leader focused on accelerating science and advancing human health, today announced a research collaboration with Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), one of Switzerland's leading academic medical centers, to advance research in diagnostic applications of single cell and spatial technologies for cancer care.

This collaboration builds on 10x's broader efforts to work with leading research institutions to generate the scientific evidence needed to advance future diagnostic applications of single cell and spatial technologies.

Through this multi-year collaboration, the study intends to use 10x's Flex Apex and Xenium platforms, with the goal of expanding to the Atera platform, to examine tumor samples from patients with advanced cancer undergoing a comprehensive evaluation by a clinical molecular tumor board. The research aims to identify clinically relevant biomarkers that may help predict treatment response, cancer prognosis and support diagnostic development.

The rapid expansion of targeted therapies, immunotherapies and other emerging treatment modalities is creating new opportunities for treating patients, while also increasing the complexity of treatment decision-making in oncology. As a result, there is a growing need for biomarkers that can help predict which patients are most likely to benefit from specific therapies, supporting more personalized treatment strategies.

"This collaboration brings together complementary expertise in spatial biology, pathology, computational AI and clinical precision oncology to address one of the biggest challenges in cancer care: predicting which patients will benefit from treatment," said Raphael Gottardo, Professor and Director of the Biomedical Data Science Center, CHUV. "Together, we aim to discover clinically actionable biomarkers that improve patient selection and bring more precise treatment decisions closer to routine clinical care."

The study is expected to include hundreds of patients across multiple solid tumor types, including non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, bladder cancer and melanoma. Researchers plan to integrate single cell and spatial biology with clinical outcomes data to better understand mechanisms of response and resistance across a range of therapeutic approaches, including antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies and immune checkpoint inhibitors. The collaboration also intends to investigate how 10x single cell and spatial technologies can be deployed clinically alongside current standard-of-care assays.

"The promise of precision oncology depends on understanding the biology that helps determine which therapies are most likely to benefit a given patient," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "We believe single cell and spatial technologies provide a fundamentally richer view of the biology within tumors and their microenvironment, creating opportunities to discover biomarkers that can help guide treatment decisions and enable future diagnostic approaches in cancer care."

The collaboration is expected to generate a comprehensive, multimodal resource integrating single cell and spatial data to enable the discovery of clinically actionable biomarkers of treatment response and resistance. It also plans to evaluate how these biomarkers could be incorporated into future clinical reporting frameworks to support personalized treatment planning and molecular tumor board decision-making.

About 10x Genomics



10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

About Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV)

Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) is one of Switzerland's leading academic medical centers, uniting clinical excellence, biomedical research, and medical education under one roof. Consistently ranked among the world's best hospitals by Newsweek, CHUV also serves as a think tank driving forward research and medicine – bringing together clinicians, pathologists, computational scientists, and translational researchers to accelerate the development of precision medicine. Through multidisciplinary programs spanning cancer research, advanced imaging, digital pathology, artificial intelligence, and spatial biology, CHUV is pioneering next-generation biomarkers and diagnostics – improving patient outcomes and enabling more personalized treatment decisions. To learn more, visit https://www.chuv.ch or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.

Contacts



Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com



Media: media@10xgenomics.com

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SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.