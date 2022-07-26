Precision NanoSystems and Replicate Bioscience in licensing deal to scale up genomic medicines

- Companies aim to support development of up to 15 new genomic medicine products

- Replicate’s commercial licensing of lipid nanoparticle technology from Precision NanoSystems at foundation of deal SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that signifies the heightened focus on mRNA as a key tool in human health, Precision NanoSystems (PNI) and Replicate Bioscience, Inc. will enter a licensing agreement to accelerate the creation, scale-up, and delivery of self-replicating RNA (srRNA) therapies. Precision NanoSystems (PNI) is a leading provider of technologies, services, and solutions for the development of lipid nanoparticle genomic medicines, and Replicate Bioscience pioneers ways to prevent drug resistance in cancer and to treat autoimmune and inflammatory disorders and other diseases using self-replicating RNA (srRNA). In this licensing agreement, PNI will provide lipid nanoparticle solutions for scale-up and manufacture of up to 15 Replicate srRNA therapeutics. The terms include aggregated milestone fees, royalties, and sublicensing income sharing. Andy Geall, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Development Officer of Replicate, says: “I’m confident in PNI’s delivery technology and our working relationship. With this agreement, Replicate aims to significantly expand our portfolio of srRNA therapeutics beyond our lead candidates slated to enter human trials next year.” James Taylor, Ph.D., founder and General Manager of PNI, says: “This work with Replicate Bioscience exemplifies one of PNI’s core competitive advantages—the full lipid nanoparticle solution, including our proprietary lipid library—to enable, de-risk, and accelerate drug program development.” PNI’s solutions include its ionizable lipids and compositions, supported by a scalable microfluidic manufacturing platform. Along with PNI’s technical support, manufacturing systems, and CDMO services, the full suite enables biopharmaceutical companies like Replicate to move investigational products more quickly and efficiently through their development. Replicate’s proprietary srRNA vectors are designed to offer significant advantages over the use of first-generation vectors. Maximizing vector performance through optimization of the delivery system enables targeting of new diseases. Accessing PNI’s library allows Replicate to explore diverse chemical spaces to develop novel drug candidates in areas beyond the company’s lead programs, which address endocrine therapy resistance in breast cancers, immunotherapy resistance in solid tumors, and future pandemic readiness. Replicate and PNI will offer a joint presentation of their technical abilities at the mRNA Therapeutic Summit in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 26, 2022. About Precision NanoSystems Precision NanoSystems (PNI) is a global leader in technologies, solutions, and services for the development of lipid nanoparticle delivered genomic medicines, including mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. We support (bio)pharma companies who are ushering in the next wave of genomic medicines in infectious diseases, cancer, and rare diseases. We work with the world’s leading drug developers to understand disease and help create the therapeutics and vaccines that will define the future of medicine. Our mission is to accelerate the creation of transformative medicine that significantly impacts human wellbeing. About Replicate Bioscience Replicate Bioscience, an ATP company, is designing and delivering srRNA immunotherapies to revolutionize the practice of medicine and improve and save lives. Replicate applies advanced srRNA technology in its work to prevent drug resistance in cancers. The company is also developing srRNA injections for sustained therapeutic protein expression to treat autoimmune and inflammatory disorders and other conditions. Replicate believes that srRNA will bring about the next big breakthroughs in RNA therapeutics and is working to realize the promise of srRNA for all patients. For more information, visit www.replicatebioscience.com. Media contacts Precision NanoSystems: Dodi Axelson

dodi.axelson@cytiva.com Replicate Bioscience: Sally Jacob

sjacob@appletreepartners.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precision-nanosystems-and-replicate-bioscience-in-licensing-deal-to-scale-up-genomic-medicines-301592835.html SOURCE Replicate Bioscience