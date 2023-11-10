SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming Sidoti Conference

November 10, 2023 | 
1 min read

Precision BioSciences, Inc. announced that the Company will present at the Sidoti November Micro Cap Conference taking place November 15-16, 2023.

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), an advanced gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion, excision, and elimination, today announced that the Company will present at the Sidoti November Micro Cap Conference taking place November 15-16, 2023.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Date: November 15, 2023
Time: 10:45 AM ET

The presentation will be available on Precision’s website under the Investors section under Events & Presentations on November 15, 2023 at investor.precisionbiosciences.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. is an advanced gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231110053639/en/

Contacts

Investor and Media Contact:
Mei Burris
Senior Director of Finance and Corporate Controller
Mei.Burris@precisionbiosciences.com

Source: Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Events North Carolina
