Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming Sidoti Conference

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Date: November 15, 2023

Time: 10:45 AM ET

The presentation will be available on Precision’s website under the Investors section under Events & Presentations on November 15, 2023 at investor.precisionbiosciences.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is an advanced gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

