Precision BioSciences to Present at Hep-DART 2023

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), an advanced gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion, excision, and elimination, today announced that the company will present at Hep-DART 2023 in an industry session and host a poster presentation on December 5, 2023, in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Presentation Details:

Title: Precision Biosciences’ PBGENE-HBV Program: A potentially curative strategy to eliminate cccDNA and inactivate integrated HBV DNA through gene editing

Presenters: Jeff Smith, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer, Precision BioSciences; Emily Harrison, HBV Research Lead, Precision BioSciences

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 11:55 AM – 12:10 PM MST

Location: Hacienda Del Mar Main Presentation Venue

Title: “Preclinical efficacy and safety of ARCUS-POL nucleases for chronic hepatitis B: a potentially curative strategy”

Poster Number: Poster #42

Presenter: Emily Harrison, HBV Research Lead, Precision BioSciences

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM MST

Location: Hacienda Del Mar Poster Session Venue

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is an advanced gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

