Pramana and Techcyte Form Strategic Collaboration to Offer AI-enabled Scanning Technology for Cytology and Microbiology Applications

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Pramana, Inc., an AI-enabled health tech company modernizing the pathology sector, and Techcyte, a leading developer of AI-based image analysis solutions for the diagnostics industry, have joined forces to deliver the first intelligent volumetric scanning and digital diagnostics solution for cytology, microbiology, and hematology applications. The collaboration will integrate Pramana’s Spectral HT and Spectral M intelligent whole slide imaging systems with Techcyte’s AI-powered diagnostics software platform, offering a powerful and transformative solution for lab professionals.

“Our customers are asking for an innovative approach to digitizing and analyzing intricate microbiology or cytology slides,” said Mike Koenig, Pramana’s Chief Business Development Officer. “Pramana’s expanded capabilities in these sectors, along with our Techcyte partnership, represent significant industry milestones. Together, our joint solution will support clinical diagnoses with novel volumetric scanning technology and AI-powered image analysis, setting us apart from any other option currently available.”

The multidisciplinary collaboration will include technology development, regulatory compliance, sales, and global distribution. The integration of Pramana’s scanning technology with Techcyte’s AI image analysis and workflow software will provide a versatile platform for scalable digitization of cytology and microbiology diagnostic workflows, including traditionally hard-to-scan specimens.

“Pramana’s smart volumetric scanning represents a new technology category that enables efficient and accurate scanning of challenging sample types,” said Shane Swenson, Techcyte’s CTO. “The modular system with multiple scanning heads fed by a robotic arm and deeply integrated image analysis will allow our customers to achieve accuracy, throughput, flexibility, and redundancy that deliver an attractive return on investment.”

Techcyte’s clinical pathology AI platform harnesses powerful deep machine learning to augment the work of lab professionals and expand the field of digital diagnostics. This advanced technology enhances accuracy, streamlines testing workflows, mitigates staffing challenges and significantly expedites the delivery of diagnoses.

Pramana’s novel approach to whole slide imaging with full-time volumetric scanning enables the creation of high-fidelity digital captures of glass slides prepared with cytology and microbiology samples, which are known for having significant and localized variations in the density of sample material. Pramana’s in-line quality assurance module, with its proprietary algorithm, enables a high first-pass success rate and eliminates the need for staging the glass slides for quality control and rescans. Customers can seamlessly use the same scanner for many sample types, and any special functions for scanning a particular specimen can be triggered through its built-in Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and Named Entity Recognition (NER) based label identification software.

