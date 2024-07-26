SUBSCRIBE
Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces Voluntary Delisting from OTCQB Market

July 26, 2024 
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2024 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF) ‘Poolbeg’ or the ‘Company’), a biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, announces that it is voluntarily delisting its ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”) from trading on the OTCQB Market due to low trading volume and the associated administrative requirements. The Company’s last day of trading on the OTCQB Market will be Monday 29 July 2024.

Poolbeg will retain its listing on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market under its existing ticker “POLB”. The delisting from the OTCQB market will have no impact on Poolbeg’s Ordinary Shares, which will continue to trade on the AIM Market.

Poolbeg reaffirms its ambitions to be dual listed on a national securities exchange in the US, such as Nasdaq, subject to meeting their listing requirements at the appropriate time.

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc is committed to the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, with a growing emphasis on rare and orphan diseases. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to support the growth of the Company and the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value. The team has been strengthened by the appointment of three former members of the Amryt Pharma plc leadership team, with the intention of repeating Amryt’s success and generating near term revenues.

Poolbeg’s clinical programmes target large addressable markets including cancer immunotherapy-induced CRS, infectious disease, and metabolic conditions such as obesity with the development of an oral GLP-1R agonist. It uses a cost-effective development philosophy to generate high quality human data to support partnering and further development. Its AI-led infectious disease programmes analyse unique data from human challenge trials to identify clinically relevant drug targets and treatments, leading to faster development and greater commercial appeal.

For more information, please go to www.poolbegpharma.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @PoolbegPharma.

