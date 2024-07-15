Poliomyelitis Market Estimated to Reach a CAGR of 5.04% during 2024-2034, Impelled by Introduction of New Vaccine Formulations

The poliomyelitis market to reach a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% during 2024-2034. The market is driven by advancements in vaccine development, such as novel oral polio vaccines (nOPVs) designed to reduce the risk of vaccine-derived poliovirus. Additionally, global vaccination efforts have intensified, with initiatives like the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) aiming to eradicate polio through extensive immunization campaigns, which further strengthens the market expansion.

Increased Vaccination Campaigns and Immunization Programs: Driving the Poliomyelitis Market

Increased vaccination campaigns and immunization programs are a significant trend in the poliomyelitis market, reflecting the global commitment to eradicating this debilitating disease. Governments, international health organizations, and initiatives like the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) are intensifying their efforts, particularly in regions where polio remains endemic. These campaigns are multifaceted, combining innovative strategies and proven methods to achieve comprehensive and effective immunization coverage. A critical component of these campaigns is the widespread use of the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) and the bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV). These vaccines have been instrumental in reducing polio cases, providing immunity against poliovirus types 1 and 3. Door-to-door vaccination drives have become a hallmark of these efforts, ensuring that even the most remote and underserved populations are reached. By integrating polio vaccines into routine immunization schedules, healthcare providers aim to maintain high immunity levels within communities, thereby preventing potential outbreaks.

Moreover, public health strategies underpinning these campaigns include extensive community engagement and education initiatives. Raising awareness about the importance of vaccination and addressing vaccine hesitancy is crucial for achieving high immunization rates. Health workers and volunteers play a vital role, often operating under challenging conditions to ensure that every child receives the necessary vaccinations. Additionally, the development and deployment of new vaccines are enhancing these immunization programs. For instance, Novel oral polio vaccines (nOPVs) are being introduced to mitigate the risk of vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks, which can occur when the weakened virus used in vaccines circulates among under-immunized populations. These nOPVs are designed to be more genetically stable, reducing the likelihood of mutation and subsequent outbreaks.

Surveillance and Rapid Response Systems: Contributing to Market Expansion

Surveillance and rapid response systems represent a crucial trend in the poliomyelitis market, aimed at swiftly identifying and containing outbreaks to support global eradication efforts. The coordinated efforts of governments, international health organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), and initiatives such as the GPEI have significantly bolstered these systems. The primary goal is to enhance the early detection of poliovirus circulation and implement immediate response measures to prevent the spread of the disease. Enhanced surveillance systems are at the forefront of this trend. Environmental surveillance involves regularly testing sewage samples for the presence of poliovirus, providing an early warning of virus circulation even before cases of paralysis appear. This method allows health authorities to detect the silent circulation of the virus in communities, facilitating prompt intervention.

Additionally, acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) surveillance is a cornerstone of polio surveillance, tracking cases of sudden-onset paralysis in children under 15 years old. Rapid reporting and investigation of AFP cases help identify potential polio cases swiftly, ensuring timely response actions. Rapid response systems are integral to these efforts, ensuring that once a poliovirus outbreak is detected, containment measures are implemented without delay. These measures often include targeted vaccination campaigns, where health workers are deployed to immunize at-risk populations rapidly. This strategy is vital in areas with low immunization coverage, where the virus can spread quickly. Moreover, public health authorities engage in extensive community education and mobilization to ensure cooperation and maximize the reach of vaccination efforts. The integration of advanced technologies has further strengthened surveillance and response capabilities. Geographic information systems (GIS) and digital data collection tools enable real-time monitoring and analysis, improving the efficiency and accuracy of outbreak responses. Health authorities can map virus transmission patterns, identify high-risk areas, and allocate resources more effectively.

Research & Development of New Vaccines and Treatments

The research and development of new vaccines and treatments are a significant trend in the poliomyelitis market, driven by the global commitment to eradicating polio and preventing its resurgence. This trend is marked by ongoing efforts to innovate and improve vaccine formulations and develop therapeutic interventions for those affected by the disease. The work of governments, international health organizations like the WHO, and initiatives such as the GPEI underpins this crucial aspect of polio control and eradication. One of the key areas of focus in R&D is the creation of nOPVs. These vaccines are designed to address the challenges posed by vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) outbreaks, which can occur when the weakened virus used in traditional oral polio vaccines (OPVs) mutates and spreads in under-immunized populations. The nOPVs are genetically engineered to be more stable, reducing the risk of mutation and making them a safer option for immunization campaigns. The development and deployment of nOPVs represent a significant advancement in polio vaccination strategies, enhancing the safety and effectiveness of eradication efforts.

In addition to vaccines, there is a growing focus on developing antiviral drugs and therapeutic interventions for individuals affected by poliomyelitis. This includes those suffering from post-polio syndrome (PPS), a condition that affects polio survivors years after recovery from the initial infection. Research is ongoing to identify antiviral compounds that can effectively target the poliovirus, providing new treatment options for infected individuals and potentially reducing the severity and duration of the disease. Moreover, the use of cutting-edge technologies, such as synthetic biology and genetic engineering, is paving the way for more effective and targeted interventions. These technologies enable researchers to design and produce vaccines that elicit stronger and more durable immune responses, further bolstering efforts to achieve and maintain polio eradication.

Leading Companies in the Poliomyelitis Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global poliomyelitis market, several notable companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, and Sanofi, are advancing in vaccine production technologies, cold chain management, and surveillance systems to help ensure vaccine quality and distribution efficiency. Sanofi has been investing heavily in its manufacturing capacities in recent months.

Sanofi Pasteur announced the availability of Quadracel (Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed and Inactivated Poliovirus; DTaP-IPV) vaccine in the U.S. Quadracel is approved by the U.S. FDA for active immunization against poliomyelitis in children 4 through 6 years of age.

Additionally, Sanofi Pasteur reported that its Pentacel, Diphtheria, and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed, Inactivated Poliovirus and Haemophilus b Conjugate vaccine will be included in the federal government’s Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to include the Pentacel vaccine in the VFC program.

Apart from this, Vaxelis (Diphtheria and Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis, Inactivated Poliovirus, Haemophilus B Conjugate, and Hepatitis B Vaccine), developed in collaboration with Merck and Sanofi Pasteur, is currently accessible in the United States. VAXELIS is the first and only hexavalent (six-in-one) combination vaccination approved in the United States for active immunization against poliomyelitis and invasive illness caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b. Vaxelis is licensed for use in a three-dose series in children aged six weeks to four years (before the fifth birthday).

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for poliomyelitis include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for poliomyelitis while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the ongoing research into improved vaccines, including newer formulations that might offer longer-lasting immunity or be more cost-effective.

Moreover, surveillance efforts are bolstered by robust monitoring of both clinical cases and environmental samples, allowing for rapid detection and response to any outbreaks or instances of VDPV. Besides this, ongoing research endeavors aim to enhance vaccine formulations and explore antiviral therapies, potentially offering more effective preventive and treatment options.

The U.S. continues to play a pivotal role in global polio eradication initiatives, collaborating closely with international health agencies to support vaccination campaigns worldwide. Public education campaigns play a crucial role in addressing vaccine hesitancy and promoting awareness about the importance of immunization, ensuring sustained protection against polio across the nation.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the poliomyelitis market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the poliomyelitis market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current poliomyelitis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

