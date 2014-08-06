Pfizer Inc. Can’t Afford GlaxoSmithKline

There is speculation that with Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) bid for AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) off the table for now, Pfizer is considering other large pharmaceutical companies to pursue such as GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). In a previous article, I discussed that Pfizer needs to acquire a promising drug pipeline, such as the one AstraZeneca holds, to fuel future growth. Synergies with the acquired company in Pfizer’s current areas of expertise would also allow it to offer shareholders more value once it spins off non-core assets like its generic drug business.

