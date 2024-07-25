PatientPoint and the American Diabetes Association Collaborate to Highlight Diabetes Education

The leading diabetes health organization to share health education with patients and care teams via digital tech in physicians’ offices nationwide.

CINCINNATI and ARLINGTON, Va., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PatientPoint® and the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced a new health education partnership that will deliver important diabetes education to patients through the offices of more than 124,000 healthcare professionals nationwide. The new partnership aims to educate the more than 38 million Americans affected by diabetes along with their healthcare professionals, caregivers and family.

Diabetes remains a significant health concern in America. Between 2001 and 2020, prevalence of diabetes among adults 18 years and older significantly increased. Current figures from the CDC show nearly 12% of the U.S. population has diabetes and 38% have prediabetes. Of those with diabetes, 23% are currently undiagnosed, underscoring the need for more robust education about the condition.

“Millions of Americans and their families are affected by diabetes,” said Dr. Kevin Peterson, ADA vice president of Primary Care. “Through this partnership, we will be able to reach more patients with the ADA’s trusted diabetes education at the point of care in the moments and places where their health is top of mind.”

PatientPoint will feature relevant ADA diabetes education via digital devices in primary care, pediatrics and ophthalmology waiting rooms and exam rooms nationwide. New and updated diabetes education will also be provided to healthcare teams via PatientPoint back office digital devices.

“PatientPoint is excited to partner with the American Diabetes Association to bring the organization’s powerful diabetes education to the physician’s office where care decisions are made,” said PatientPoint EVP of Content and Creative Kate Merz. “We look forward to continued collaboration with the ADA to deliver important diabetes education to patients and to ultimately empower better health.”

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 83 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us ator call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (), Spanish Facebook (), LinkedIn (), Twitter (), and Instagram ().

About PatientPoint

is a leading digital health company that connects patients, healthcare providers and life sciences companies with the right information in the moments care decisions are made. Our solutions are proven to influence patient behavior and improve health outcomes, driving value for all stakeholders. Across the nation’s largest network of connected digital devices in 35,000 physician offices, PatientPoint solutions empower better health for more than 750 million patient visits each year. Learn more at

