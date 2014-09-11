PAREXEL International Expands Industry-Leading Perceptive® Partner Program With Addition Of CRF Health And Clinical Ink

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2014 /PRNewswire/ -- PAREXEL International (NASDAQ: PRXL), a leading global biopharmaceutical services organization, today announced that clinical technology companies CRF Health and Clinical Ink have joined its Perceptive® Partner Program. Through the program, technology, consulting, reseller and training companies, as well as contract research organizations (CROs), can enhance and broaden their services to biopharmaceutical customers by leveraging the Perceptive® MyTrials eClinical platform along with clinical and technical support services.

Perceptive® MyTrials is one of the industry’s leading suites of applications for managing clinical trials. Its flexible, open architecture allows partners to integrate targeted, specialized solutions within the platform. This gives their sponsor customers efficient access to clinical data and applications from a single source, allowing them to more efficiently and effectively manage critical trial activities.

“To better ensure the safety and timeliness of their trials, our customers are increasingly seeking efficient approaches to patient screening, enrollment and randomization,” said Rachael Wyllie, CEO of CRF Health. “As a Perceptive partner, we can address these needs by integrating our electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments [eCOA] offering with Perceptive MyTrials randomization and electronic data capture technologies.”

Ed Seguine, CEO of Clinical Ink,said, “Integrating solutions from Perceptive® MyTrials into our SureSource® clinical platform will provide sponsors with proven trial management solutions in a user-friendly tablet PC system. This presents a powerful combination of functionality and mobility.”

As study designs become increasingly complex, sponsors are relying on eClinical technologies to manage protocols and evolving regulatory requirements. Developed in 2013 and consisting of an ecosystem of technology and CRO partners, the Perceptive® Partner Program offers support services and training that enable service providers to integrate their offerings with individual or collective Perceptive® MyTrials applications including:

DataLabs ® Electronic Data Capture (EDC)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) ClinPhone ® Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) IMPACT ® Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS)

Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePRO)

Medical Imaging

Perceptive MyTrials ® Data-Driven Monitoring

Data-Driven Monitoring LIQUENT ® Insight ® Regulatory Information Management

“Sponsors continue to seek fully integrated, best-of-breed technology solutions and clinical outsourcing services that can be efficiently managed,” said Graham Bunn, Vice President, Perceptive Partner Program. “Adding CRF Health and Clinical Ink to our partner program further reinforces its value proposition as the industry’s premier partnership initiative for simplifying drug development.”

About PAREXEL International

PAREXEL International Corporation is a leading global biopharmaceutical services organization, providing a broad range of knowledge-based contract research, consulting, medical communications, and technology solutions and services to the worldwide pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Committed to providing solutions that expedite time-to-market and peak-market penetration, PAREXEL has developed significant expertise across the development and commercialization continuum, from drug development and regulatory consulting to clinical pharmacology, clinical trials management, medical education and reimbursement. PAREXEL Informatics, Inc. provides advanced technology solutions, including medical imaging, to facilitate the clinical development process. Headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, PAREXEL operates in 80 locations in 51 countries around the world, and has approximately 15,560 employees. For more information about PAREXEL International visit www.PAREXEL.com.

About CRF Health

CRF Health is a leading provider of electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) solutions for global clinical trials. With experience in more than 475 trials, over 100 languages and across 74 countries, CRF Health’s TrialMax eCOA solutions consistently demonstrate the industry’s highest data accuracy, patient and site compliance, and patient retention. CRF Health’s TrialMax eCOA solutions improve trial engagement by fitting into the lives of patients and seamlessly integrating into sites to maximize protocol compliance. Their eCOA solutions include PROs (Patient Reported Outcomes), ObsROs (Observer Reported Outcomes) and ClinROs (Clinician or Rater Reported Outcomes).

About Clinical Ink

With offices in Winston-Salem, NC and Philadelphia, PA, Clinical Ink is an innovation-driven eSource solutions company committed to delivering technology that makes clinical research easier for sites, sponsors, subjects and regulators. Developers of SureSource®, the first purpose-built eSource solution providing cleaner data faster, Clinical Ink is dedicated to eliminating paper documents in clinical research. Additional information about Clinical Ink is available at www.clinicalink.com or by calling toll-free 800-301-5033.

