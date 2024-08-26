SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PacBio to Present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be live-streamed on the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A replay will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contacts

Investors:
Todd Friedman
ir@pacb.com

Media:
pr@pacb.com

California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
BioMarin's headquarters in San Francisco
C-suite
BioMarin Brings on Roche, Amgen Alums in Executive Restructuring
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A top-down view of a business team holding a meeting
Startups
BridgeBio Launches GondolaBio With $300M, Transfers Programs to Joint Venture
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Signage outside Genentech's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Business
Genentech Shutters Cancer Immunology Group Amid Wider R&D Reprioritization
August 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Lykos to Slash 75% of Workforce Following FDA Rejection
August 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie