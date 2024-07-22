Oxford BioTherapeutics Named Best Tech SME of the Year at Thames Valley Tech & Innovation Awards 2024

Oxford, UK and San Jose, California, 22 July 2024 - Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT), a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)-based therapies, announces it has been recognized as the ‘Tech SME of the Year’ at the sixth annual Thames Valley Tech & Innovation Awards 2024. These awards celebrate the achievements of a diverse range of leading businesses from across the region.

OBT was declared a winner in recognition of its outstanding achievements in technology innovation, scientific excellence and commitment to improving patient outcomes as well as OBT’s industry leadership position and its significant progress as a key player in the ADC and T-Cell Engager space.

The ‘Tech SME of the Year Award’ recognises exceptional use of technology to advance company objectives, improve communities and/or empower clients. OBT received this award for its ongoing efforts and application of cutting-edge technology approaches – including the launch of its enhanced proprietary OGAP®-Verify, mass spectrometry and analytical biochemistry – in order to develop new therapeutics to treat unmet needs in cancer. Notably, OBT’s own clinical assets have successfully been enabled through the OGAP® discovery platform and collaborations utilizing this platform have resulted in multipe fruitful partnerships with industry leaders, further validating the strength and versatility of its target discovery technology.

Dr. Christian Rohlff, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the Best Tech SME of the Year by Thames Valley Tech & Innovation Awards. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of OBT’s entire team, who are committed to developing innovative therapies to treat cancer. This year’s recognition highlights the significant technological advancements of our discovery database, OGAP®-Verify, which aims to increase the chances of success in cancer treatments. This honor inspires us to continue our mission of driving innovation and excellence for cancer patients.”

Last year, OBT received the ‘Tech Company of the Year’ as well as the ‘Special Recognition’ awards at the Annual Thames Valley SME Growth 100 Awards, further cementing its reputation as a pioneer and leader of innovation in technology in the region.

About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT) is a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of first-in-class immuno-oncology (IO) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) based therapies designed to fulfil major unmet patient needs in cancer therapeutics. These include bispecific, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell (CAR-T), Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) and Antibody Dependent Cell-mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) therapeutics.

OBT’s lead clinical program, OBT076, initiated expansion in a US Clinical Trial in 2021 in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian and lung cancer, where CD205 is overexpressed. Infiltration of tumors by immunosuppressive cells correlates with adverse outcomes (lower progression free and overall survival), suggesting that this process contributes to the progression of several cancers.

OBT’s proprietary OGAP®-Verify target discovery platform is based on one of the world’s largest proprietary cancer membrane proteomic databases, with data on over 5,000 cancer cell proteins providing unique, highly qualified oncology targets, of which three programs are in clinical development in the US and Europe. OBTs IO discovery process provides unique insights into the cancer-immune cell synapse and has identified several novel IO monoclonal and bispecific antibody candidates for cancer therapies.

OBT’s pipeline and development capabilities have been validated through multiple strategic partnerships including with Boehringer Ingelheim, ImmunoGen and our cell therapy research collaboration with Kite Pharma as well as other world leaders in antibody development (such as Amgen, WuXi, Medarex (BMS), Alere (Abbott) and BioWa). OBT has a strong oncology focused management team and board with significant experience in developing IO and antibody-based therapies.

