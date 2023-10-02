OrphAI Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation and Posters at the 22nd Annual NEALS Conference

GUILFORD, Conn., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrphAI Therapeutics Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for rare diseases, announced today data presentations at the 22nd Annual NEALS (Northeast ALS Consortium) meeting being held October 4 - 6, 2023 in Clearwater Florida.

Oral Presentation:

October 5, 2023, 11:10 a.m. ET

Title: Results of the Phase 2a clinical trial of LAM-002A (apilimod dimesylate) in C9orf72 ALS

Presenters: Dr. Suma Babu, Sean M. Healey Center for ALS at MGHl; Peter Young, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer, OrphAI Therapeutics.

Location: Opal Ballroom

Poster Presentations:

Title: AIT-101 Improves Functional Deficits in a Human TDP-43 Animal Model of ALS

Presenter: Peter Young, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, OrphAI Therapeutics

Location and Time: Poster Session 1, Abstract:4, October 4, 2023, 5:15p – 7:15p ET

Title: Results of a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of AIT-101 (LAM-002A) in C9ORF72 ALS- A biomarker driven Phase 2a clinical trial targeting PIKfyve inhibition

Presenter: Dr. Suma Babu, Sean M. Healey Center for ALS at MGH

Location and Time: Poster Session 2, Abstract:136, October 5, 2023, 4:30p - 6:30p ET

About OrphAI Therapeutics

OrphAI Therapeutics’ mission is to transform the lives of patients with rare diseases. The company is currently developing three investigational therapies across multiple orphan indications: AIT-101, a first-in-class PIKfyve inhibitor, which recently completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); LAM-001, a proprietary inhaled form of rapamycin, currently in Phase 2 for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); and AIT-102, a proprietary analogue of mithramycin, in preclinical development for the treatment of SWI/SNF mutated or dysregulated tumors. To learn more, please visit: OrphAI-Therapeutics.com





