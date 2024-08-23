ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
21 AUGUST 2024 at 18.45 EEST
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Niclas Lindstedt
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Orion Oyj - Managers’ Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Niclas Lindstedt
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74920/9/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 614 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 521 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(4): Volume: 200 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(6): Volume: 125 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(8): Volume: 125 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(9): Volume: 8 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(10): Volume: 5 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(11): Volume: 2 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
Aggregated transactions (11):
Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 46.7 EUR
Orion Corporation
Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
