ORION CORPORATION

MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

21 AUGUST 2024 at 18.45 EEST



Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Niclas Lindstedt

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers’ Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Niclas Lindstedt

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74920/9/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-08-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 614 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(2): Volume: 521 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(4): Volume: 200 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(6): Volume: 125 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(7): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(8): Volume: 125 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(9): Volume: 8 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(10): Volume: 5 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

(11): Volume: 2 Unit price: 46.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions (11):

Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 46.7 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme President and CEO Olli Huotari SVP, Corporate Functions

Orion Corporation

