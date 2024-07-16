Organovo Highlights FXR314 Near Term Value Catalysts at Jones Trading Conference Strong Preclinical and Human Rationale for FXR314 in P2 2 Ulcerative Colitis

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ONVO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel treatment approaches in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) including ulcerative colitis, today announced that Executive Chairman Keith Murphy presented on the company’s near and long-term outlook, operational plans, at the Jones Trading Healthcare Conference in Encinitas, CA. The webcast was recorded and can be viewed at https://wsw.com/webcast/jones/onvo/1848798.



“The promise of FXR314 is strong and I encourage investors to review our newest presentation,” said Keith Murphy, Executive Chairman. “As mergers and acquisitions continue to be strong in inflammatory bowel disease, highlighted by the Lilly acquisition of Morphic for $3.2B after strong Phase 2a results, we are encouraged by our progress and our near-term opportunity to show the value of FXR314 in IBD in our own Phase 2a trial. Completing the trial swiftly is important for our investors and for patients, as we expect to demonstrate activity of FXR314 that matches the strong results we’ve seen in a highly predictive preclinical animal model, as well as the strong data demonstrating the impact of FXR314 to relieve disease aspects in our 3d human models of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.”

Organovo is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing drugs that are demonstrated to be effective in three-dimensional (3D) human tissues as candidates for drug development. The company’s lead molecule, FXR314, is on the path for Phase 2 investigation in inflammatory bowel disease and has potential application in metabolic liver disease and oncology. The company has proprietary technology used to build 3D human tissues that mimic key aspects of native human tissue composition, architecture, function, and disease. For more information visit Organovo’s website at www.organovo.com.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 31, 2024, as such risk factors are updated in its most recently filed Quarterly and the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-278668), as amended. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

