Organon To Report Third Quarter Results and Host Conference Call on November 2, 2023

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a focus on women’s health, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on November 2, 2023, prior to the company’s webcast and conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST. Interested parties may access the live call via webcast on the Organon website at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the company’s website.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in participating in the call must register in advance by clicking on this link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/VfCOQYEG.

Following registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing details on how to join the conference call, including dial-in information and a unique passcode and registrant ID. Pre-registration will allow participants to bypass an operator and be placed directly into the call.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon offers more than 60 medicines and products in women’s health in addition to a growing biosimilars business and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. Organon’s existing products produce strong cash flows that support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com

