Organogenesis Inc., Life Sciences Center Break Ground on World’s Largest Automated Living Cell Manufacturing Plant

CANTON, Mass., April 13, 2011 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Massachusetts Life Sciences Center President & CEO Susan Windham-Bannister joined state and local officials, Organogenesis, Inc. President & CEO Geoff MacKay and employees to celebrate the start of construction of 275 Dan Road. Upon completion in 2013, the company expects the facility to be the world’s largest automated living cell manufacturing plant.

Organogenesis is in the midst of a major, multi-year expansion of its global headquarters, R&D and manufacturing facilities in Canton, Mass.

Organogenesis kicked off the celebration by announcing that it has selected Cambridge-based SMMA/Symmes Maini & McKee Associates as the architect and CRB Consulting Engineers, Inc. as the engineer for the state-of-the-art regenerative medicine manufacturing plant. The company will use advanced robotic and modular manufacturing technologies within this planned facility, which will allow the company to leverage its leadership in the regenerative medicine field to attract substantial resources and jobs to Massachusetts over the next ten years.

The company also announced the purchase of 65 Dan Road in Canton, Mass. Approximately 30 percent of the 78,000 square foot building will be utilized for warehousing/storage with additional space to accommodate the company’s rapid growth. The acquisition of 65 Dan Road brings the company’s total headquarters size to four buildings, comprising 330,000 square feet of space.

“This is an exciting day both for Organogenesis and for the Commonwealth,” said Governor Deval Patrick. “Massachusetts will soon be home to a landmark manufacturing facility that will produce living technology that advances healing around the world, while at the same time creating jobs and expansion here at home. This is just the sort of innovation and job creation that our Life Sciences Initiative was designed to encourage.”

“We are pleased to see Organogenesis continue to expand here in the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Susan Windham-Bannister, President & CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. “This is a great example of the Life Sciences Initiative at work. The regenerative medicine industry was born here, in our state’s universities and labs, and we’re thrilled to witness this burgeoning industry thriving and creating jobs.”

“Today we’re honored to have so many state and local officials join us to commemorate the start of construction of this state-of-the-art facility,” said Organogenesis President & CEO Geoff MacKay. “This is a huge milestone for Organogenesis, as well as for the Commonwealth and for the regenerative medicine industry as a whole. We’re growing in Massachusetts in size, in revenue and capacity; and in order to keep pace with our rapid growth, we’re hiring across all departments.”

The Life Sciences Center, charged with implementing the State’s ten-year, $1 billion Life Sciences Initiative that was signed into law by Governor Patrick in June of 2008, awarded a $7.4 million grant to Organogenesis, Inc. to help facilitate the expansion. The Center provided $3.7 million in FY 2009 and $3.7 million during FY 2010.

The Massachusetts Office of Business Development worked closely with Organogenesis to create a $12.9 million incentive package, including the Life Sciences Center grant, as well as tax credits for research-and-development expansion. In addition, the State facilitated $5 million in low-interest loans for growth initiatives. The Life Sciences Initiative also addressed tax inequalities when compared with competing states.

As part of the agreement, Organogenesis committed to creating 280 new in-state jobs by 2013, and specifically to creating 17 new in-state jobs in 2011. In the first quarter of 2011, the company surpassed its target expectations for 2011 Massachusetts job creation by adding 19 in-state jobs, with an additional 35 open positions.

