Organogenesis Inc. Announces MiMedx Has Dismissed Its Frivolous Lawsuit

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2015 /PRNewswire/ -- Organogenesis Inc., a world leading regenerative medicine company, announced today that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) has dismissed its lawsuit against the company, a mere month after it was announced.

Organogenesis informed MiMedx that the lawsuit was frivolous and had no factual or legal basis, and that unless the case was dismissed on or before February 5, Organogenesis would seek sanctions against MiMedx and its counsel.

“As anticipated, MiMedx has withdrawn its lawsuit against Organogenesis, which was completely without merit,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., president and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis Inc. “Organogenesis will continue to focus on what we do best: helping patients with debilitating chronic wounds to heal.”

Organogenesis also had pointed out to MiMedx that the filing and announcement of the complaint by MiMedx appeared to be suspiciously timed to distract attention from a civil subpoena that MiMedx had received from the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in connection with an investigation into MiMedx’ sales and marketing activities.

Unlike MiMedx’ products, Organogenesis’ products Apligraf® and Dermagraft® have been reviewed and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through a process of intense premarket scrutiny, review, and approval. Apligraf is a bioengineered living, cell-based product for the treatment of chronic wounds, and is the only product with FDA approval to treat both venous leg ulcers (VLUs) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). Dermagraft is a bio-engineered cryopreserved human fibroblast-derived dermal substitute that is FDA-approved and currently marketed for the treatment of DFUs.

While MiMedx has withdrawn its lawsuit, Organogenesis remains troubled by MiMedx’ continued public, accusatory statements about the company. “We want to reiterate that Organogenesis holds itself and its employees to the highest standards,” continued Mr. Gillheeney. “Providing the best evidence-based products to our customers, in the most ethical and compliant way possible, is a commitment that is deeply rooted in the Company’s heritage. We are disappointed that MiMedx continues to blame Organogenesis for its problems. We prefer instead to let our products do the talking.”

Having pioneered the field, Massachusetts-based Organogenesis Inc. is a world leading regenerative medicine company focused in the areas of bio-active wound healing and soft tissue regeneration. The company’s mission is to bring the medical marvel of regenerative medicine products to patients and to standardize their use in everyday medical care. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

