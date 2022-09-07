Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that company management will participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY from September 12th-14th. Management will host a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 13th at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible by visiting the “Upcoming Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.





