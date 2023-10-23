OraSure to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on November 7th

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering third quarter 2023 financial results and certain business developments for 5:00 pm ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for approximately 90 days.

To participate in the live conference call, please follow the link below to pre-register. After registering, you will be provided with access details via email.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIadc801c7a1dd42f1bc673c7fe37f8d2d

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Jason Plagman Amy Koch VP, Investor Relations Director, Corporate Communications investorinfo@orasure.com media@orasure.com



