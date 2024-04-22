OraSure to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on May 8th

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering first quarter 2024 financial results and certain business developments for 4:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for approximately 90 days.

To participate in the live conference call, please follow the link below to pre-register. After registering, you will be provided with access details via email.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6ea5c5c7630d4ba196be212024e8c2e6

